Borissov Defends Government Amid Accusations of Eurozone Obstruction and Political Manipulation

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has firmly rejected accusations from the WCC-DB coalition, alleging that the government is obstructing Bulgaria’s efforts to join the Eurozone. He emphasized that Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone is a strategic priority and vowed to push for a convergence report as early as February. Borissov criticized Finance Minister Asen Vassilev for what he described as "fake budgets and fake figures" but reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the country’s Eurozone membership. He declared that failure to achieve this goal would render GERB unable to participate in any coalition.

Borissov also accused those who previously prevented Bulgaria from advancing towards Eurozone membership of now spreading lies and manipulations. He specifically referred to the period when GERB was excluded from coalition talks involving the BSP, TISP, and DPS-Dogan.

GERB announced it would vote against lifting the parliamentary immunity of DPS-Dogan deputies Jeyhan Ibryamov and Mario Rangelov, citing the importance of maintaining the fragile government majority. Borissov pointed out that the current coalition relies on a narrow margin of 125-126 MPs and argued that political stability is essential given societal attitudes and the broader international context. He likened this stance to previous decisions to oppose the lifting of immunity for members of other political parties, including Kiril Atanasov and Asen Vassilev.

During a tour across the country, Borissov observed resistance among voters to the current governing formula. This dissatisfaction, coupled with pressing international concerns, led him to step down as chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee to focus on addressing these challenges and engaging more directly with the electorate.