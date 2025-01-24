Borissov Defends Government Amid Accusations of Eurozone Obstruction and Political Manipulation

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Borissov Defends Government Amid Accusations of Eurozone Obstruction and Political Manipulation

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has firmly rejected accusations from the WCC-DB coalition, alleging that the government is obstructing Bulgaria’s efforts to join the Eurozone. He emphasized that Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone is a strategic priority and vowed to push for a convergence report as early as February. Borissov criticized Finance Minister Asen Vassilev for what he described as "fake budgets and fake figures" but reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the country’s Eurozone membership. He declared that failure to achieve this goal would render GERB unable to participate in any coalition.

Borissov also accused those who previously prevented Bulgaria from advancing towards Eurozone membership of now spreading lies and manipulations. He specifically referred to the period when GERB was excluded from coalition talks involving the BSP, TISP, and DPS-Dogan.

GERB announced it would vote against lifting the parliamentary immunity of DPS-Dogan deputies Jeyhan Ibryamov and Mario Rangelov, citing the importance of maintaining the fragile government majority. Borissov pointed out that the current coalition relies on a narrow margin of 125-126 MPs and argued that political stability is essential given societal attitudes and the broader international context. He likened this stance to previous decisions to oppose the lifting of immunity for members of other political parties, including Kiril Atanasov and Asen Vassilev.

During a tour across the country, Borissov observed resistance among voters to the current governing formula. This dissatisfaction, coupled with pressing international concerns, led him to step down as chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee to focus on addressing these challenges and engaging more directly with the electorate.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, Borissov, Eurozone

Related Articles:

PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Convergence Report is Still on the Horizon

The request for a convergence report to join the eurozone will be made after February 18, once the draft State Budget is submitted

Business » Finance | January 25, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

"Savior of Immunities": Peevski Criticizes Borissov and Demands Action on Eurozone Membership

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning and a controversial figure sanctioned for corruption by the US and UK, launched an attack on GERB chairman Boyko Borissov during a session of parliament

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 12:00

WCC-DB: Government Undermines Bulgaria’s Eurozone Prospects Through Inaction

WCC-DB MP Martin Dimitrov accused the government of sabotaging Bulgaria’s efforts to join the eurozone

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 11:49

Bulgaria Awaits Price Stability Milestone to Seek Eurozone Readiness Report

Bulgaria will request a convergence report from the European Commission regarding its readiness to join the Eurozone once the country fulfills the price stability criterion

Business » Finance | January 24, 2025, Friday // 09:05

New Bulgarian Government Abandons January 1, 2026 Eurozone Entry Bid

The Bulgarian government has effectively abandoned its plan to enter the eurozone on January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:32

If the Elections in Bulgaria Were Held Today, GERB Would Lead by Double Over WCC-DB

A recent "Alpha Research" poll conducted between January 15 and 20, 2025, reveals that GERB still holds a strong lead in Bulgaria’s political landscape

Politics | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 13:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian MPs from DPS-Dogan Retain Immunity Amid Heated Parliamentary Debate

Jeyhan Ibryamov, a deputy from "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS *Dogan)," retained his parliamentary immunity

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 15:15

Sergey Stanishev Announces Candidacy to Restore Direction and Purpose to the Bulgarian Socialist Party

Sergey Stanishev announced his candidacy for the leadership of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), emphasizing his desire to restore purpose and political direction to the party

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 14:56

"Savior of Immunities": Peevski Criticizes Borissov and Demands Action on Eurozone Membership

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning and a controversial figure sanctioned for corruption by the US and UK, launched an attack on GERB chairman Boyko Borissov during a session of parliament

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 12:00

WCC-DB: Government Undermines Bulgaria’s Eurozone Prospects Through Inaction

WCC-DB MP Martin Dimitrov accused the government of sabotaging Bulgaria’s efforts to join the eurozone

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 11:49

In Bulgaria: The Zhelyazkov Cabinet Receives Positive Start with 39% Public Support

A recent survey conducted by Alpha Research following the vote on the Zhelyazkov cabinet has revealed that 39% of Bulgarians approve of the newly formed government

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 07:16

Bulgaria: Three Regional Governors Resign After Peevski's Ultimatum

In a dramatic political move, three regional governors affiliated with Delyan Peevski's faction of DPS: "New Beginning" have submitted their resignations

Politics | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria