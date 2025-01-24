Borissov Defends Government Amid Accusations of Eurozone Obstruction and Political Manipulation

PM Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Convergence Report is Still on the Horizon
The request for a convergence report to join the eurozone will be made after February 18, once the draft State Budget is submitted
GERB leader Boyko Borissov has firmly rejected accusations from the WCC-DB coalition, alleging that the government is obstructing Bulgaria’s efforts to join the Eurozone. He emphasized that Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone is a strategic priority and vowed to push for a convergence report as early as February. Borissov criticized Finance Minister Asen Vassilev for what he described as "fake budgets and fake figures" but reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the country’s Eurozone membership. He declared that failure to achieve this goal would render GERB unable to participate in any coalition.
Borissov also accused those who previously prevented Bulgaria from advancing towards Eurozone membership of now spreading lies and manipulations. He specifically referred to the period when GERB was excluded from coalition talks involving the BSP, TISP, and DPS-Dogan.
GERB announced it would vote against lifting the parliamentary immunity of DPS-Dogan deputies Jeyhan Ibryamov and Mario Rangelov, citing the importance of maintaining the fragile government majority. Borissov pointed out that the current coalition relies on a narrow margin of 125-126 MPs and argued that political stability is essential given societal attitudes and the broader international context. He likened this stance to previous decisions to oppose the lifting of immunity for members of other political parties, including Kiril Atanasov and Asen Vassilev.
During a tour across the country, Borissov observed resistance among voters to the current governing formula. This dissatisfaction, coupled with pressing international concerns, led him to step down as chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee to focus on addressing these challenges and engaging more directly with the electorate.
Jeyhan Ibryamov, a deputy from "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS *Dogan)," retained his parliamentary immunity
Sergey Stanishev announced his candidacy for the leadership of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), emphasizing his desire to restore purpose and political direction to the party
Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning and a controversial figure sanctioned for corruption by the US and UK, launched an attack on GERB chairman Boyko Borissov during a session of parliament
WCC-DB MP Martin Dimitrov accused the government of sabotaging Bulgaria’s efforts to join the eurozone
A recent survey conducted by Alpha Research following the vote on the Zhelyazkov cabinet has revealed that 39% of Bulgarians approve of the newly formed government
In a dramatic political move, three regional governors affiliated with Delyan Peevski's faction of DPS: "New Beginning" have submitted their resignations
