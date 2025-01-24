Trump Calls Zelensky 'No Angel' as Russia Escalates Attacks on Ukraine

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Fox News, describing him as "no angel" and asserting that he "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen." Trump remarked that Zelensky was fighting against a much more powerful entity and suggested a deal could have prevented the Russian invasion. Trump reiterated his intention to end the war in Ukraine, stating he had instructed his team to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting. He previously demanded that Russia agree to a deal to end the war, warning of stricter sanctions and tariffs if Moscow refused. Trump also aims to lower global oil prices, believing this could expedite an end to the conflict.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces captured the settlement of Novovasylivka, as reported by the DeepState analytical project. Following a month of intense fighting, the Ukrainian 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade held the position under dire conditions, even while encircled for the last two weeks. Russian troops, bolstered by a special forces battalion and GRU units, continued their offensive toward Uspenivka after taking Novovasylivka. DeepState highlighted that Ukrainian defenders bought crucial time, but the battle resulted in significant casualties for both sides, with Russia suffering heavier losses. One Russian regiment reportedly replenished all losses in Avdiivka within ten days, achieving a 92% staffing level for their units.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Oblast endured a deadly Russian drone attack on the night of 23–24 January, killing three people and injuring others. Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, confirmed the casualties, including a 36-year-old man who died in a fire caused by the drone wreckage in a residential area. Another man was killed in a 10-story building damaged by the attack. Emergency services extinguished the fire and rescued over 150 residents, including two individuals with injuries: a man with burns and a woman suffering from acute stress. In Brovary, another residential building was destroyed by drone debris, resulting in one fatality and a search for a missing woman.

The State Emergency Service reported that the attack caused extensive damage in the Fastiv district and Brovary, affecting a high-rise building, 11 apartments, eight houses, three vehicles, and other structures. Temporary shelters, including an "invincibility center," were set up to assist affected residents. Rescue operations revealed further damage, with multiple fires breaking out and emergency crews working throughout the night.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a drone attack targeting the city overnight on 23–24 January, leading to the temporary suspension of operations at three airports: Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Vnukovo. According to Sobyanin, air defense systems intercepted drones in several urban districts of Moscow Oblast, including Kolomna, Ramensky, Podolsk, Troitsky, and Shchyolkovo. Airport operations resumed shortly after 02:00 Kyiv time. Earlier in the evening, drone attacks were reported in other Russian regions, including near the Ryazan Oil Refinery, further heightening tensions.

