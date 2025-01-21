Mickoski Blasts Bulgaria and Greece: The Macedonian Issue Is Far from Over

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia has emphasized the ongoing nature of the "Macedonian issue," which he claims remains unresolved and affects the rights of Macedonians, particularly in Bulgaria. Speaking in an interview from New York with MRT, Mickoski stated that resolving this issue is essential, as North Macedonia continues to face obstacles on its path toward European Union membership. He expressed disappointment that bilateral disputes, including those with Bulgaria, are still being used as criteria for EU negotiations.

Mickoski highlighted decisions by the European Court of Human Rights that found violations of basic rights of the Macedonian community in Bulgaria. He argued that these decisions indicate that the issue cannot be considered closed and must be addressed to ensure fairness and progress. He criticized the lack of communication with the new Bulgarian government but expressed willingness to meet and discuss ways to resolve outstanding issues. According to Mickoski, if North Macedonia is expected to uphold its treaty obligations, the same should apply to Bulgaria under agreements like the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborliness.

Mickoski's remarks also touched on the challenges posed by prior policies, which he described as reckless and damaging to North Macedonia’s European aspirations. He pointed out that the "Sisyphean task" of overcoming these obstacles requires building alliances, presenting clear positions, and ensuring that EU accession criteria are merit-based rather than dictated by bilateral disputes. He expressed optimism that a fair and objective process could eventually lead to the country’s integration into the EU.

While in the United States, Mickoski met with several individuals, including Alexander Kasanof, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Balkans, and Richard Grenell, a former envoy under President Trump. Discussions reportedly focused on North Macedonia’s EU integration and its relations with Bulgaria and Brussels. Mickoski noted that many international diplomats have expressed sympathy for the efforts North Macedonia has made toward EU membership.

Mickoski’s visit to the U.S., however, drew criticism from the opposition party SDSM, which described it as a poorly executed public relations stunt. The party alleged that Mickoski’s delegation lacked a formal invitation to President Donald Trump’s inauguration and instead attended a Republican Party event where they watched the inauguration on a screen. The SDSM accused Mickoski of failing to secure any meaningful diplomatic achievements during his trip, questioning the costs and benefits of the visit. They also called for transparency regarding the American investments Mickoski claimed to have secured.

The ruling VMRO-DPMNE party defended Mickoski, describing him as the only Balkan leader to attend the inauguration and highlighting his meetings with influential figures, including Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley and other Trump allies such as Richard Grenell and Dan Bongino. The party stated that Mickoski’s trip was an effort to strengthen ties with the Macedonian diaspora and advocate for North Macedonia's strategic interests, particularly EU membership.

In a separate development, Greece reacted strongly to Mickoski’s comments on the “Macedonian issue,” viewing them as a challenge to the Prespa Agreement signed in 2018. The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that progress in bilateral relations and North Macedonia’s EU path depends on adherence to the agreement and avoidance of statements that could be interpreted as irredentist or provocative. Mickoski, however, dismissed these concerns, stating that his remarks were misinterpreted and not directed at any specific country. He reiterated the need to address unresolved issues to ensure a dignified and sustainable path toward EU integration.