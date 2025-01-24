Ukraine Launches Campaign to Bring Back Refugees from Germany Amid Population Crisis
Ukraine is facing a severe population decline due to the ongoing war, with nearly half of its citizens now living abroad
Ukraine is finalizing a reform project to attract men aged 18-25 to join the country’s defense forces, the Associated Press reported. Despite assurances from President Volodymyr Zelensky that the mobilization age would not be lowered from 25 to 18, new plans are being developed to address recruitment challenges.
Col. Pavlo Palisa, a recent presidential appointee, revealed that Ukraine is seeking to modernize its conscription system, which he described as outdated and inherited from the Soviet era. UNIAN reported that this reform could play a key role in overcoming the obstacles faced by the current system.
Although a law passed last spring reduced the upper age of conscription from 27 to 25, this measure has not significantly bolstered recruitment or replenished battlefield losses. To address this, Ukraine is considering new strategies, including what Palisa refers to as a "fair contract." This initiative would provide financial incentives, guaranteed training, and mechanisms to foster better communication between soldiers and their commanders.
The plan primarily targets 18-—to 25-year-olds who are currently exempt from mobilization, as well as those eligible for deferments or dismissed under the existing mobilization law. Palisa emphasized the importance of engaging with society to ensure broader participation in national defense efforts.
He acknowledged that calls from both the Biden and Trump administrations have suggested Ukraine could strengthen its military capacity by lowering the conscription age. Palisa stated, “The defense of the state is not only the duty of the armed forces. It is the duty and responsibility of every citizen of Ukraine.”
This reform effort is in its final stages and aims to address longstanding recruitment issues while adapting to the country’s current needs in the face of ongoing challenges.
Ukraine is facing a severe population decline due to the ongoing war, with nearly half of its citizens now living abroad
Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Fox News, describing him as "no angel" and asserting that he "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen"
Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of 23 January 2025 resulted in the death of one man and injuries to at least 45 individuals, including a two-month-old baby
U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to impose additional sanctions on Russia as the war in Ukraine nears its third anniversary
President Donald Trump has failed to meet his self-imposed deadline for ending the war in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the deployment of at least 200,000 European peacekeepers as a key measure to prevent future Russian aggression
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability