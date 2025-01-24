Despite Promises, Ukraine Eyes Sending 18-Year-Olds to the Frontline

World » UKRAINE | January 24, 2025, Friday // 08:37
Bulgaria: Despite Promises, Ukraine Eyes Sending 18-Year-Olds to the Frontline

Ukraine is finalizing a reform project to attract men aged 18-25 to join the country’s defense forces, the Associated Press reported. Despite assurances from President Volodymyr Zelensky that the mobilization age would not be lowered from 25 to 18, new plans are being developed to address recruitment challenges.

Col. Pavlo Palisa, a recent presidential appointee, revealed that Ukraine is seeking to modernize its conscription system, which he described as outdated and inherited from the Soviet era. UNIAN reported that this reform could play a key role in overcoming the obstacles faced by the current system.

Although a law passed last spring reduced the upper age of conscription from 27 to 25, this measure has not significantly bolstered recruitment or replenished battlefield losses. To address this, Ukraine is considering new strategies, including what Palisa refers to as a "fair contract." This initiative would provide financial incentives, guaranteed training, and mechanisms to foster better communication between soldiers and their commanders.

The plan primarily targets 18-—to 25-year-olds who are currently exempt from mobilization, as well as those eligible for deferments or dismissed under the existing mobilization law. Palisa emphasized the importance of engaging with society to ensure broader participation in national defense efforts.

He acknowledged that calls from both the Biden and Trump administrations have suggested Ukraine could strengthen its military capacity by lowering the conscription age. Palisa stated, “The defense of the state is not only the duty of the armed forces. It is the duty and responsibility of every citizen of Ukraine.

This reform effort is in its final stages and aims to address longstanding recruitment issues while adapting to the country’s current needs in the face of ongoing challenges.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mobilization age, Zelensky, Ukraine

