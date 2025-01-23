Bulgarian Sailors Finally Return Home After 14 Months in Captivity

Bulgarian sailors Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov have returned home after spending 14 months in captivity by the Yemeni Houthi rebel group. Today, the two sailors arrived at the airport, where they were reunited with their families after 430 days of separation. They were accompanied by a Romanian crew member, who was met by Romania’s ambassador. Their release followed a complex operation coordinated by Oman and linked to broader geopolitical developments.

The sailors were part of the crew of the "Galaxy Leader," a ship hijacked in the Red Sea on November 19, 2023, by the terrorirst Yemeni Houthi movement Ansar Allah. The ship’s crew included 25 members from various countries, including Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico, Romania, and Bulgaria. The vessel was seized amid escalating tensions following the outbreak of war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Footage aired by Omani television showed the crew arriving in Muscat, Oman’s capital, appearing in good health. The operation to secure their release was initiated after a ceasefire in Gaza. The Yemeni Houthis and Hamas representatives acknowledged that the release was made possible through mediation efforts by Oman. Statements from Houthi officials emphasized the coordination with Hamas and highlighted the involvement of their leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi.

The timeline of events leading to the sailors’ release included several key moments. Five days after the ship’s capture, on May 12, 2024, the Houthis allowed Red Cross representatives and journalists to meet with the crew. On September 19, 2024, Bulgarian MEP Elena Yoncheva visited Chanev and Veselinov in Hodeidah. Finally, on January 21, 2025, the hostages were freed, bringing an end to their ordeal.

The release marked a joyful reunion for the crew members, who included nationals of different countries. In addition to the two Bulgarians, smiling faces of Filipino, Ukrainian, Mexican, and Romanian sailors were seen in footage from Sana’a, the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital. Statements from Houthi Deputy Prime Minister Jalal al-Rowaishan and Hamas representative Moaz Abu Shamala underscored the political significance of the event, framing it as part of broader efforts connected to the Gaza ceasefire.

The released sailors were flown out of Yemen on an Omani Air Force plane and later traveled to their respective home countries, concluding a long and difficult chapter in their lives.

