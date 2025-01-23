Major Pay Increase Takes Effect for the Bulgarian Armed Forces

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has implemented a 30% salary increase for the Bulgarian Army, setting the basic monthly salary for the lowest military personnel position at 2,296 leva. This applies to both military personnel and civilian employees in the Ministry of Defense and its directly subordinate structures.

The order was issued in compliance with the Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria Act, which mandates annual determination of the lowest position's basic salary based on the country's average salary for the second quarter of the previous year. The increase will be applied retroactively to January's salaries.

This salary adjustment follows legal requirements that the Minister of Defense establish the base salary amount in the first month of the year. The new rate encompasses military personnel and civilian employees not covered by the Civil Servant Act or Article 107a of the Labor Code, ensuring a comprehensive salary enhancement across the defense sector.