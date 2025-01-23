Major Pay Increase Takes Effect for the Bulgarian Armed Forces

Bulgarian Sailors Finally Return Home After 14 Months in Captivity
Bulgarian sailors Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov have returned home after spending 14 months in captivity by the Yemeni Houthi rebel group
Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has implemented a 30% salary increase for the Bulgarian Army, setting the basic monthly salary for the lowest military personnel position at 2,296 leva. This applies to both military personnel and civilian employees in the Ministry of Defense and its directly subordinate structures.
The order was issued in compliance with the Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria Act, which mandates annual determination of the lowest position's basic salary based on the country's average salary for the second quarter of the previous year. The increase will be applied retroactively to January's salaries.
This salary adjustment follows legal requirements that the Minister of Defense establish the base salary amount in the first month of the year. The new rate encompasses military personnel and civilian employees not covered by the Civil Servant Act or Article 107a of the Labor Code, ensuring a comprehensive salary enhancement across the defense sector.
On January 15, a ceremony at the Naval Headquarters in Varna will mark the handover of command of the Naval Mine Countermeasures Group in the Black Sea
By the end of April, Bulgaria is set to receive the first two of its eight F-16 fighter jets, with the first delivery scheduled for January 31 in Greenville. Acting Minister of Defense Atanas
Bulgaria is set to participate in NATO's largest exercise of 2025, "Steadfast Dart 2025" (STDT25), which will be held across Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania in the first quarter of the year
Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Prof. Todor Tagarev described the idea of NATO countries allocating 5% of GDP to defense as unrealistic, labeling it a significant financial burden
The Ministry of Defense has announced that Bulgaria's military districts are in the process of updating their reserve lists
