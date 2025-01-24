The Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Cloudy Friday

Bulgaria is set to experience a predominantly cloudy day with light precipitation on January 24. Temperatures will range from minus 2C to minus 3C overnight, with Sofia expecting around minus 1C. Daytime highs will climb between 10C and 15C, reaching approximately 12C in the capital.

Coastal regions will see cloudy conditions with light rain primarily along the northern coastline. Sea temperatures will hover around 8C, with a moderate sea swell of 1-2 Degrees Douglas. West-northwesterly winds will persist moderately across the coast, with temperatures ranging from 10C to 14C.

Mountain areas will encounter cloudy skies with light rain and snowfall above 1,800 meters. Strong west-northwesterly winds are anticipated. Temperature variations will be significant, with 9C at 1,200 meters and dropping to 1C at 2,000 meters elevation.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)