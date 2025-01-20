Flu Epidemic Spreads to Two New Regions in Bulgaria

Two additional regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic, according to the Ministry of Health. The Dobrich region will implement temporary anti-epidemic measures starting on January 24, which will remain in place until January 30. Similarly, the Veliko Tarnovo region will introduce measures beginning January 27, lasting through February 4. These measures will include mandatory medical face masks for both medical and non-medical staff, as well as for patients in medical institutions.

Meanwhile, the flu epidemic declared in Vidin will continue until February 2. In Vidin, the suspension of in-person learning and extracurricular activities for students will remain in effect, as well as the suspension of organized student activities in the Vidin municipality. These measures have been in place since January 20, and from January 24 to 29, temporary measures in schools will also be introduced. In addition, certain health-related services, such as preventive examinations, mandatory immunizations, and scheduled consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, have been suspended in the Vidin region. Visits to medical institutions for inpatient care, as well as to specialized social services institutions, have also been temporarily halted.

Other regions, including Varna, Haskovo, Yambol, Plovdiv, and Blagoevgrad, also have temporary anti-epidemic measures in place. These include the suspension of preventive health services and visits to medical facilities for inpatient care.

