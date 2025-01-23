If the Elections in Bulgaria Were Held Today, GERB Would Lead by Double Over WCC-DB

A recent "Alpha Research" poll conducted between January 15 and 20, 2025, reveals that GERB still holds a strong lead in Bulgaria’s political landscape, outpacing the second-place WCC-DB by a wide margin. The survey, which sampled 1,000 adult Bulgarians, indicates that if elections were held today GERB leads with 26.0%, followed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) at 13.4%. Other parties' standings include "Revival" at 13.1%, DPS-New Beginning (Peevski) at 10.8%, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) at 8%, DPS-Dogan at 7.5%, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 6.2%, and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) at 4%.

The poll also found that 69% of Bulgarians favor a "regular government," with only 19% preferring elections as an alternative. As for the newly formed "Zhelyazkov" government, it enjoys a relatively positive reception, with 39% expressing favorable views, while 29% hold negative opinions.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's trust is more divided, with 29% trusting him, compared to 26% who distrust him. Notably, 46% of respondents have yet to form an opinion about him. Sociologists note that the end of the political crisis and the potential for long-term public goals offer a strong starting position for the government, despite the complexities of the current coalition.

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, continues to have the highest trust rating among Bulgarian political figures, despite significant distrust. His trust stands at 24.4%, though 49.4% of Bulgarians express distrust toward him. Other political figures fare less favorably, with Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev both holding just 10.4% and 10.3% trust, respectively, while each has high levels of distrust (68.4% and 68.2%, respectively). Atanas Atanasov’s trust rating is particularly low, with only 9.6% trust and 51.9% distrust.

Several other leaders, including Kostadin Kostadinov from "Revival" and Delyan Peevski, also have high levels of disapproval. Kostadinov has 16.8% trust but 55.9% distrust, while Peevski has only 5.8% approval and 79.9% disapproval. Other figures like Ahmed Dogan and Atanas Zafirov show similarly mixed ratings, with Dogan at 6.2% approval and 67.1% disapproval, and Zafirov at 12.5% approval and 42.3% disapproval.

Slavi Trifonov is seeing a positive trend with 15.0% approval and 44.3% disapproval, while Radostin Vassilev remains relatively unknown, with just 9.0% positive and 47.8% negative ratings.

This study, part of "Alpha Research’s" ongoing monitoring, was carried out with a stratified sample that reflects Bulgaria’s key socio-demographic characteristics. Interviews were conducted via tablets in respondents’ homes, ensuring a broad and representative capture of electoral sentiment.

