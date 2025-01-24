Horrifying Russian Strikes Leave Dozens Dead and Injured in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk

Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of 23 January 2025 resulted in the death of one man and injuries to at least 45 individuals, including a two-month-old baby. The strikes, which included at least four explosions, were reported by local authorities, with the first blast occurring at 04:00 and subsequent blasts just minutes later. The attack targeted residential areas, causing significant damage to buildings and leaving several people trapped under rubble. Emergency response teams worked quickly to rescue and treat the injured. By 11:30 AM, the casualty count had risen to 45, with a few people, including emergency service workers, suffering from severe injuries. Russian missile strikes continued to pose a grave threat to the region, with explosions damaging homes and shattering windows. Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, confirmed the increasing toll of the attack and the dire situation for those affected.

In the Donetsk region, Russian airstrikes targeted the cities of Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk early on 23 January. The air raids resulted in the death of a 53-year-old woman and left three others injured. The missiles struck residential buildings, with one missile hitting a house in Kostiantynivka, causing the woman's death and injuring her husband. Shortly after, another missile hit homes in Kramatorsk, injuring two men. The strikes caused widespread damage, with at least 16 homes and two vehicles affected. The authorities are continuing to document the attacks, which are thought to involve FAB-250 bombs with advanced guidance systems.

North Korea is set to significantly increase its military support to Russia in 2025, with Ukraine's intelligence reports indicating the supply of at least 150 short-range ballistic missiles and artillery systems. This follows a previous delivery of artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems to Russia, with more shipments expected in the coming months. Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Chief, Kyrylo Budanov, mentioned that these systems are primarily aimed at assisting Russian operations and are already being integrated into the Russian military's arsenal. Additionally, North Korea is expected to deploy infantry reinforcements to Russia’s Kursk region, although these forces are unlikely to significantly alter the course of ongoing infantry assaults. The potential deployment of North Korean troops follows earlier reports of Ukrainian forces capturing North Korean soldiers in the region, indicating the growing involvement of North Korea in Russia's war effort.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly growing increasingly concerned about the state of Russia’s economy, particularly its war economy. Despite economic growth in recent years, largely due to its dependence on mineral and energy exports, the country has faced significant challenges, including labor shortages and high inflation fueled by military spending. Some members of Russia's elite have begun discussing the possibility of negotiating an end to the war, prompted by the ongoing economic strain. Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his intention to push for an end to the war through sanctions and diplomatic pressure if he were to return to office, further complicating the economic landscape for Russia.

On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated that the flow of U.S. aid to Ukraine has remained consistent. Despite concerns that U.S. aid might decrease, Zelensky confirmed that the situation remains stable for now. He also discussed upcoming meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing that the process would involve preparatory discussions between their respective teams. Zelensky's comments came amid concerns over potential shifts in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, as indicated by discussions in Europe and the U.S. about the importance of maintaining military aid to the country and the dangers of a premature ceasefire in the conflict.

