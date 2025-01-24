In Bulgaria: The Zhelyazkov Cabinet Receives Positive Start with 39% Public Support

A recent survey conducted by Alpha Research following the vote on the Zhelyazkov cabinet has revealed that 39% of Bulgarians approve of the newly formed government, while 29% disapprove. The survey, which measured initial public reactions to the formation of the cabinet, suggests a positive outlook compared to previous parliamentary cabinets in the past 15 years.

The "Zhelyazkov" cabinet starts off with favorable conditions, as the end of a prolonged political crisis following seven consecutive elections has paved the way for long-term governance. Despite the complex coalition formula, there is a sense of optimism, as voters seem to support the idea of a regular government rather than another early election. In fact, 69% of Bulgarians support the establishment of a regular government, while only 19% favor new elections. The support for a regular government is widespread among various party supporters, with MECH being the only exception, where opinions are more divided.

Initial evaluations for the cabinet show a favorable public reception, with 39% approval and 29% disapproval. This marks a higher starting position than the previous regular government led by Kiril Petkov, which had a 35% positive rating and a 23% negative one. The first government of Boyko Borissov in 2009, which had the highest starting approval in the past 15 years, had a 47% approval rating. GERB supporters are the most supportive of the new cabinet, followed by those of the DPS. Other coalition members also show moderate support, while opposition supporters, particularly those of MECH and PP-DB, remain largely skeptical. This skepticism is driven by radical opposition to GERB and dissatisfaction with failed coalition negotiations.

Regarding political figures, President Rumen Radev's approval has increased in recent months, with a 5% rise in positive ratings and a 7% drop in negative ones. His approval now stands at 44%, with a 31% disapproval rate. This positive shift is partly due to Radev's stability and the fact that his office has not been embroiled in serious turmoil, unlike other political institutions.

The survey also shows that political party rankings have remained relatively unchanged, with GERB continuing to hold a commanding lead at 26% support. Boyko Borissov, despite significant distrust, still enjoys the highest trust ratings, at 24.4%. The competition for second place is tight between WCC-DB (13.4%) and "Revival" (13.1%). Within WCC-DB, Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev have seen declines in their trust ratings, with both registering over 60% distrust. The leader of "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov, has also seen a negative balance in his approval ratings.

DPS, led by Delyan Peevski, continues to have mixed support, with a low approval rating of 5.8% and high disapproval at 79.9%. The BSP, another government participant, holds steady at 8.0%, while TISP, led by Slavi Trifonov, maintains 6.2% support, with a slight positive trend in Trifonov's approval.

The "Zhelyazkov" cabinet enters its term with favorable initial conditions, benefiting from the end of the political crisis and public hopes for progress in various governance areas. However, its success will depend on how it navigates internal coalition dynamics and addresses the challenges ahead. If it can overcome these hurdles, the cabinet may be able to fulfill its mandate for a longer period than its recent predecessors. This survey was conducted from January 15 to 20, 2025, among 1,000 adult citizens across Bulgaria, using a stratified sample based on socio-demographic characteristics.

Source: Alpha Research