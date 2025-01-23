Peevski Demands Immediate Resignation of DPS Regional Governors

Politics | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 11:11
Bulgaria: Peevski Demands Immediate Resignation of DPS Regional Governors

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS - "New Beginning," has called for the immediate resignation of all DPS - "New Beginning" regional governors from their position. He stated that his party no longer has any affiliation with the current cabinet, labeling it as "shameful." Peevski emphasized that if these regional governors wish to continue their political careers within DPS, they would have to wait until he becomes prime minister, at which point he would consider appointing them again to such positions.

Peevski avoided responding to questions about any potential connections between him and Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov, or whether Tahov had a role in appointing Aysel Mustafova, a current MP from his group, to a leadership position. Mustafova was appointed as director of the North-Eastern State Enterprise by Minister Tahov on July 18, 2024, and later hosted the National Conference of DPS in December, convened by Peevski himself.

In addition, Peevski announced that his group would submit a request to summon Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova to address concerns regarding the state’s financial situation.

Source: OFFNews

