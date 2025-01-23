Bulgaria's SJC Suspends Prosecutor General Election

The Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has unanimously decided to suspend the procedure for electing the Prosecutor General. This decision was made during an extraordinary session convened by Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev, who explained that the move was in line with the SJC's earlier ruling on January 16, 2025, and the subsequent publication of the amendments to the Judiciary Law in the State Gazette.

Minister Georgiev addressed the confusion surrounding the suspension, clarifying that it was not about halting the process indefinitely. He emphasized that the procedure would be terminated rather than suspended, meaning it could not be resumed. The next election will be conducted by the newly elected members of the SJC, by the law's requirements.

This decision follows ongoing discussions about the election procedure, with some politicians claiming the procedure might be merely paused, which Georgiev refuted as misleading. The process will now be concluded, and a fresh election will take place under the new legal framework.

