GERB Leader Highlights Compromises in Effort to Halt Bulgaria's Decline

The regular government’s primary goal is to halt the state’s decline, according to GERB Chairman Boyko Borissov, who expressed concern about the current political situation during a statement in parliament. Borissov noted that efforts to stabilize the state required compromises from all parties involved in forming the government. Despite these efforts, he remarked that while stopping the decline entirely may not be possible, reducing its impact is a significant achievement. He also criticized GERB’s past willingness to accommodate the Democratic Bulgaria (DB) party, pointing to the Supreme Judicial Council's current stalemate as an example of the consequences.

Borissov addressed growing opposition criticism, accusing them of being overly eager to attack the government, even before it had the opportunity to implement policies or hold meetings. He warned opposition parties against crossing certain boundaries in their criticism. He emphasized that the recent formation of a regular government was positively received by European institutions, which welcomed the return of political stability in Bulgaria. Borissov also highlighted GERB’s electoral success, noting that the party had defeated its opponents in seven elections, countering claims from factions such as WCC-DB, DPS – New Beginning, and Revival.

In addition, Borissov addressed the visit of Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change," to the United States for the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Borissov commented that visiting the US is akin to "sitting by the fireplace" and urged the media not to suggest that GERB envied Petkov's trip. Borissov himself had visited the US during Trump's previous term, even sharing a photo with the president in front of the White House fireplace, which he has recently showcased.

Borissov also expressed regret over the watered-down changes to the Judiciary Act, which failed to elect Borislav Sarafov as Prosecutor General and did not lead to any significant reforms. The key provisions were rejected by the DPS - New Beginning, GERB, BSP, and "There is Such a People" parties. Furthermore, these same parliamentary groups rejected changes to the BNB Act yesterday. Only "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" supported the proposals, calling the failure to adopt the law "sabotage for the eurozone."

Borissov, however, clarified that he had consulted with Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, about the eurozone issue and maintained that Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova had also discussed it with her. He mentioned that the appearance of the WCC-DB in February had hindered Bulgaria's progress toward the eurozone, but emphasized that the opposition's stance would play a critical role in the upcoming convergence report. Despite his disagreements, he did not elaborate on how he planned to navigate the differing views within the government, particularly from BSP and "There is Such a People," who are more cautious about joining the eurozone quickly.

Borissov characterized the opposition as an "opposition bloc" that includes DPS - New Beginning, "Revival," and WCC-DB, aiming to halt the country's downward spiral. He noted that while GERB had made compromises to reach a government agreement, the results were less than expected, and the government faced strong opposition. Despite this, Borissov pointed out that the government had not yet made any decisions or held meetings, adding that claims of the government being on the verge of corruption were unfounded.

Concerning the selection of committees, Borissov explained that it was essential to begin processes like selecting regulators and determining the parliamentary quota in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). He criticized the Legal Committee for its handling of the Judiciary Act changes. He also revealed that GERB would likely vote against lifting the immunity of Jeyhan Ibryamov (DPS-Dogan), although he denied that immunity was being used as a bargaining tool for political support.

Borissov also discussed the internal dynamics within GERB, saying that while the party had managed to form a strong governing bloc, it was not without internal differences. He mentioned a recent vote with "Revival" and remarked on comments made by former President Donald Trump regarding gender identity, saying he had no issue with differing views on the matter.

Commenting on the distribution of committee chairmanships, Borissov said GERB had initially sought to ensure fair representation for all parties but faced opposition from some groups, leading to disagreements. He pointed out that opposition parties still have significant representation with 44 deputy chair positions.

Meanwhile, the Zhelyazkov Cabinet held its first meeting since taking office on January 16. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced the government’s intention to withdraw the 2025 State Budget Act, the NHIF bill, the State Social Insurance Act, and related tax legislation. Zhelyazkov explained that the decision was based on January 2025 reports and data from Eurostat, which highlighted the need for a more accurate macroeconomic assessment. Minister Temenuzhka Petkova was tasked with preparing a revised framework and presenting it to the public.

The Zhelyazkov Cabinet includes three deputy prime ministers and 19 ministers. Upon assuming office, Zhelyazkov pledged to develop a comprehensive management program within a month, outlining specific policies and financial estimates. The Joint Management Council has already begun its work, underscoring the urgency of adopting a regular state budget to address Bulgaria’s economic and administrative challenges.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)