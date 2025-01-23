Parliament Drops Proposal to Investigate US Influence in Bulgaria Amid Heated Debate

Politics | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:22
Bulgaria: Parliament Drops Proposal to Investigate US Influence in Bulgaria Amid Heated Debate Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival"

The Bulgarian National Assembly decided to revise its agenda, removing a proposal to establish a Temporary Committee to investigate alleged US influence in Bulgaria, including through non-governmental organizations and foundations. Delyan Peevski's DPS party (DPS—"New Beginning") initiated the motion to drop the item, sparking a heated debate with the pro-Russian "Revival" party, the original submitters of the proposal.

Stanislav Anastasov from DPS - "New Beginning" criticized the inclusion of the proposal, arguing it undermined Bulgaria’s position as a NATO member. Addressing the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, he stated, "You, as the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, a NATO member where the US is a key partner, are allowing a discussion on relations with one of our major allies?"

In response, Tsoncho Ganev from "Revival" challenged Bulgaria’s reliance on NATO, suggesting its membership was not guaranteed. "Bulgaria is in NATO today, but tomorrow it may not be, especially when the US is already hinting it might not be part of NATO in the future," he remarked.

Additionally, the Assembly approved a proposal by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) to extend the deadline for submitting amendments to the Electoral Code by 28 days before the second reading. This decision faced opposition from "Revival" and MECH, with "Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov clashing with WCC-DB co-chair Nikolai Denkov over the matter.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, influence, Bulgaria, National Assembly

Related Articles:

WCC-DB: Government Undermines Bulgaria’s Eurozone Prospects Through Inaction

WCC-DB MP Martin Dimitrov accused the government of sabotaging Bulgaria’s efforts to join the eurozone

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 11:49

Bulgaria Awaits Price Stability Milestone to Seek Eurozone Readiness Report

Bulgaria will request a convergence report from the European Commission regarding its readiness to join the Eurozone once the country fulfills the price stability criterion

Business » Finance | January 24, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Mickoski Blasts Bulgaria and Greece: The Macedonian Issue Is Far from Over

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia has emphasized the ongoing nature of the "Macedonian issue," which he claims remains unresolved and affects the rights of Macedonians

World » Southeast Europe | January 24, 2025, Friday // 09:03

Trump's Push to End Birthright Citizenship Faces Major Legal Setback

A federal judge in Seattle has issued a temporary restraining order blocking former President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship

World | January 24, 2025, Friday // 08:40

Afghan Suspect in German Knife Attack Missed Deportation Deadline to Bulgaria

An Afghan man suspected of carrying out a knife attack in Aschaffenburg, southern Germany, which claimed the lives of two individuals and injured two others, had been slated for deportation to Bulgaria

World » EU | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 18:00

The Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Cloudy Friday

Bulgaria is set to experience a predominantly cloudy day with light precipitation on January 24

Society » Environment | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 17:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

"Savior of Immunities": Peevski Criticizes Borissov and Demands Action on Eurozone Membership

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning and a controversial figure sanctioned for corruption by the US and UK, launched an attack on GERB chairman Boyko Borissov during a session of parliament

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 12:00

WCC-DB: Government Undermines Bulgaria’s Eurozone Prospects Through Inaction

WCC-DB MP Martin Dimitrov accused the government of sabotaging Bulgaria’s efforts to join the eurozone

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 11:49

Borissov Defends Government Amid Accusations of Eurozone Obstruction and Political Manipulation

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has firmly rejected accusations from the WCC-DB coalition, alleging that the government is obstructing Bulgaria’s efforts to join the Eurozone

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 11:00

In Bulgaria: The Zhelyazkov Cabinet Receives Positive Start with 39% Public Support

A recent survey conducted by Alpha Research following the vote on the Zhelyazkov cabinet has revealed that 39% of Bulgarians approve of the newly formed government

Politics | January 24, 2025, Friday // 07:16

Bulgaria: Three Regional Governors Resign After Peevski's Ultimatum

In a dramatic political move, three regional governors affiliated with Delyan Peevski's faction of DPS: "New Beginning" have submitted their resignations

Politics | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 16:09

Major Pay Increase Takes Effect for the Bulgarian Armed Forces

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has implemented a 30% salary increase for the Bulgarian Army

Politics » Defense | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 15:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria