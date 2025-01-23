Parliament Drops Proposal to Investigate US Influence in Bulgaria Amid Heated Debate

The Bulgarian National Assembly decided to revise its agenda, removing a proposal to establish a Temporary Committee to investigate alleged US influence in Bulgaria, including through non-governmental organizations and foundations. Delyan Peevski's DPS party (DPS—"New Beginning") initiated the motion to drop the item, sparking a heated debate with the pro-Russian "Revival" party, the original submitters of the proposal.

Stanislav Anastasov from DPS - "New Beginning" criticized the inclusion of the proposal, arguing it undermined Bulgaria’s position as a NATO member. Addressing the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, he stated, "You, as the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, a NATO member where the US is a key partner, are allowing a discussion on relations with one of our major allies?"

In response, Tsoncho Ganev from "Revival" challenged Bulgaria’s reliance on NATO, suggesting its membership was not guaranteed. "Bulgaria is in NATO today, but tomorrow it may not be, especially when the US is already hinting it might not be part of NATO in the future," he remarked.

Additionally, the Assembly approved a proposal by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) to extend the deadline for submitting amendments to the Electoral Code by 28 days before the second reading. This decision faced opposition from "Revival" and MECH, with "Revival" leader Kostadin Kostadinov clashing with WCC-DB co-chair Nikolai Denkov over the matter.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)