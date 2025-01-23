Clashes Erupt as Israeli Troops Advance in Jenin Refugee Camp

Israeli forces continued their military operation in the city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp in the northern West Bank for a third day on Thursday. The escalation has led to widespread confrontations, the displacement of hundreds of Palestinians, and significant criticism from Palestinian factions.

Troops have reportedly reinforced their presence with additional soldiers and military bulldozers positioned on the camp's outskirts. Bulldozers destroyed key infrastructure, including the main entrance to the government hospital, while residents faced extensive inspections. Hundreds of families were forced to evacuate, and at least 10 people, including women, were detained. Snipers stationed on rooftops targeted any movement in the camp, while military vehicles patrolled its streets.

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and the Jenin Battalion of Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for engaging Israeli forces in fierce clashes. They reported using gunfire and homemade explosives, stating they had inflicted “direct hits on Israeli soldiers.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that the operation, named “Iron Wall,” is a tactical approach influenced by airstrikes conducted in Gaza. He suggested the operation is reshaping security strategies for the Israeli military in the West Bank. Gallant emphasized that decisive action is necessary to prevent the establishment of a “terror front” by what he referred to as “Iranian proxies and radical Sunni Islam” in the region.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media documented the destruction in the camp and the dire conditions faced by its residents. Families fleeing the violence were left searching for refuge, further highlighting the human toll of the ongoing operation. As the situation intensifies, tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups show no signs of abating.