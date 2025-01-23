Today: Bulgaria to Welcome Back Sailors Held Hostage in Red Sea

Politics | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:05
Bulgaria to Welcome Back Sailors Held Hostage in Red Sea

After over a year of captivity by the Yemeni Houthis rebels (Ansar Allah), Captain Lyubomir Chanev and Senior Mate Danail Veselinov have been released and are expected to return to Bulgaria today. The two sailors, part of the crew of the cargo ship "Galaxy Leader," were taken hostage in the Red Sea in late November 2023. The operation for their release, coordinated by Hamas, became possible following the agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Footage from Omani television showed the crew arriving in Muscat, Oman, last night. The sailors appeared to be in good health and were met at the airport by Omani officials. Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, the President's Security Secretary Dimitar Stoyanov, and MEP Elena Yoncheva are in Oman to accompany Chanev and Veselinov back to Sofia. Official information regarding the departure of the government plane from Muscat has not yet been provided.

Captain Lyubomir Chanev shared that their captors treated them well, providing food and water, while Senior Mate Danail Veselinov expressed relief, stating they had been awaiting this moment for a long time. The UN Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haqq, welcomed the release of the 25-member crew of the "Galaxy Leader," emphasizing the importance of continuing positive steps, including ending all naval attacks. Hans Grundberg, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, described the release as a significant development and urged further efforts in this direction.

MEP Elena Yoncheva, who advocated for the sailors’ release, said they are in good condition and looking forward to reuniting with their families. Speaking on BNT, Yoncheva highlighted the Bulgarian government's commitment to helping its citizens in distress abroad. She expressed hope that her previous meeting with the sailors in September had given them reassurance that their release was possible.

Prof. Vladimir Chukov commented on the situation and criticized the shipowner, a Japanese company, for failing to provide adequate security measures despite the risks in the Red Sea. He noted that six nations were involved in resolving the case and attributed part of the blame to the shipowner's reluctance to allocate resources for security, which might have prevented the incident.

This afternoon, Chanev and Veselinov are expected to return to Bulgaria and reunite with their loved ones, marking the end of a long and challenging ordeal.

Source: BNT

