Bulgarian Schools Targeted by Bomb Threats Traced to Russian Email Platform

Bulgarian Sailors Finally Return Home After 14 Months in Captivity
Bulgarian sailors Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov have returned home after spending 14 months in captivity by the Yemeni Houthi rebel group
Emails containing bomb threats sent to Bulgarian schools were traced to a Russian internet platform, according to sources close to the investigation cited by BNR. The analysis revealed that these messages differ from those used in previous similar attacks.
Investigators have found that the emails were sent from multiple accounts created on a free, publicly accessible email platform. While all the messages received yesterday shared identical content, they contained no specific threats, demands, or conditions.
Hundreds of bomb threat signal;s were reported in schools nationwide. Authorities conducted inspections at all locations, but no suspicious items or activities were identified.
The Bulgarian authorities have contacted Interpol and a foreign company’s structure to assist in the investigation. However, the identities of the perpetrators remain unknown at this stage.
The case is currently being handled by the Cybercrime Directorate within the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP).
