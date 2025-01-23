New Booths Installed for Bulgarian Presidential Guards as Recruitment Campaign Continues
The National Guard units stationed at the entrance to the President's administration building now have new booths. The cabins are painted red, while their previous glass walls have been retained.
The refurbishment of the booths at Dondukov 2 street coincides with a recruitment campaign announced by the National Guard Unit to fill 119 vacant positions. Applicants for the representative military posts must meet specific criteria, including being under 40 years old, having no convictions for intentional crimes, and meeting physical requirements. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, January 24.
Earlier this month, the State Gazette published a new ordinance outlining additional compensation for military personnel working under specific conditions. Under this regulation, Guards will now receive an additional 200 leva (100 euros) per month as remuneration for their preparation for official ceremonies and military rituals.
Previously, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov reported that the National Guard Unit was operating at just 38% capacity, meaning only 38 out of every 100 authorized positions for Guards are currently filled.
Source: BNT
"Savior of Immunities": Peevski Criticizes Borissov and Demands Action on Eurozone Membership
Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning and a controversial figure sanctioned for corruption by the US and UK, launched an attack on GERB chairman Boyko Borissov during a session of parliament
WCC-DB: Government Undermines Bulgaria’s Eurozone Prospects Through Inaction
WCC-DB MP Martin Dimitrov accused the government of sabotaging Bulgaria’s efforts to join the eurozone
Borissov Defends Government Amid Accusations of Eurozone Obstruction and Political Manipulation
GERB leader Boyko Borissov has firmly rejected accusations from the WCC-DB coalition, alleging that the government is obstructing Bulgaria’s efforts to join the Eurozone
In Bulgaria: The Zhelyazkov Cabinet Receives Positive Start with 39% Public Support
A recent survey conducted by Alpha Research following the vote on the Zhelyazkov cabinet has revealed that 39% of Bulgarians approve of the newly formed government
Bulgaria: Three Regional Governors Resign After Peevski's Ultimatum
In a dramatic political move, three regional governors affiliated with Delyan Peevski's faction of DPS: "New Beginning" have submitted their resignations
Major Pay Increase Takes Effect for the Bulgarian Armed Forces
Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has implemented a 30% salary increase for the Bulgarian Army