New Booths Installed for Bulgarian Presidential Guards as Recruitment Campaign Continues

Politics | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 15:00
Bulgaria: New Booths Installed for Bulgarian Presidential Guards as Recruitment Campaign Continues @BGNES

The National Guard units stationed at the entrance to the President's administration building now have new booths. The cabins are painted red, while their previous glass walls have been retained.

The refurbishment of the booths at Dondukov 2 street coincides with a recruitment campaign announced by the National Guard Unit to fill 119 vacant positions. Applicants for the representative military posts must meet specific criteria, including being under 40 years old, having no convictions for intentional crimes, and meeting physical requirements. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, January 24.

Earlier this month, the State Gazette published a new ordinance outlining additional compensation for military personnel working under specific conditions. Under this regulation, Guards will now receive an additional 200 leva (100 euros) per month as remuneration for their preparation for official ceremonies and military rituals.

Previously, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov reported that the National Guard Unit was operating at just 38% capacity, meaning only 38 out of every 100 authorized positions for Guards are currently filled.

Source: BNT

Tags: presidency, Bulgaria, National Guard, booths

