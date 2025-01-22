Bulgarian Crew Members Freed as Houthi Rebels Release 'Galaxy Leader' Crew (UPDATED)

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have released the crew of the Galaxy Leader vessel, which had been held for over a year following its hijacking off the Yemeni coast. According to reports from Houthi-run Al Masirah TV, the crew was freed as part of efforts to support the recently signed ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas movement in Gaza. The release was facilitated through coordination with Hamas and mediation efforts by the Sultanate of Oman.

The crew, which includes citizens from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico, and Romania, was handed over to Oman. Among them are two Bulgarian nationals, Captain Lyubomir Chanev and Chief Mate Danail Veselinov. Captain Chanev’s sister confirmed the release in a telephone interview with bTV.

Updates:

Bulgarian authorities have confirmed the release of Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov, the captain and assistant captain of the Galaxy Leader ship, who were detained in Yemen for over a year. According to a statement by MEP Elena Yoncheva, the sailors are currently on their way to Muscat, Oman. Yoncheva, who is already in Muscat, announced that a Bulgarian delegation led by Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev is expected to arrive there tonight. The delegation plans to make a joint statement and provide further details regarding the release.

Chanev and Veselinov were detained alongside 23 other crew members on the Husus ship, and their release marks the end of a prolonged captivity. Yoncheva mentioned that a special flight by Omani Airlines is expected to bring the sailors to Muscat within hours. The delegation and Yoncheva will oversee the final arrangements for their return to Bulgaria.

Arabist Prof. Vladimir Chukov commented on Nova TV that the release of the Galaxy Leader crew was facilitated following an agreement influenced by Hamas. He explained that the status of the detained sailors was comparable to that of hostages held by Hamas. According to Chukov, the Houthi rebels had previously set conditions for the sailors' release, linking it to the cessation of the Gaza conflict. Following the recent Israel-Hamas agreement, the conditions for their release were met, and the crew was freed.

Chukov expressed optimism that the broader agreement between Israel and Hamas could hold, potentially enabling the release of additional hostages in the future. Meanwhile, Yoncheva reiterated that the Bulgarian sailors are safe and expected to return home soon.

Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi reportedly directed the release of the crew. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry had been engaged in intensive discussions regarding the situation and expressed optimism that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas would contribute to resolving the case. The ministry highlighted the potential for the agreement to stabilize the Middle East and de-escalate regional tensions.

MEP Elena Yoncheva disclosed that she had been in contact with key negotiators working on the release. She had received unofficial assurances earlier this month that the crew's release was imminent, though it was not explicitly mentioned in the ceasefire agreement. Yoncheva also noted that Yemeni authorities hinted at forthcoming positive developments.

The vessel’s crew, seized over a year ago, has now been safely transferred, marking a significant development in the protracted situation.

