Country music star and Grammy winner Carrie Underwood captivated audiences at Donald Trump's inauguration with her rendition of the patriotic song "America the Beautiful." The performance, which impressed the high-profile attendees, was also noteworthy for Underwood's elegant style, highlighted by shoes from the Bulgarian brand Ingiliz.

The gold-accented T-strap heels were custom-made in Bulgaria specifically for the event, designed to complement Underwood's outfit. According to her stylist, Marina Toybina, a seven-time Emmy winner for costume design, the shoes were an instant favorite. Toybina shared that Underwood appreciated their elegant design and comfort, which gave her confidence during one of the most memorable moments of her career.

Underwood’s performance, initially disrupted by technical issues, required her to sing without music, adding to the intensity of the moment. The event took place in front of five U.S. presidents, tech leaders such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, and a host of influential political and business figures.

This isn’t the first time the Bulgarian brand has been chosen by global icons. Last year, Paris Hilton showcased one of their designs during a Halloween photoshoot.