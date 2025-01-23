Bulgarian Brand Shines at Trump's Inauguration: Carrie Underwood’s Custom Shoes

Society | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Brand Shines at Trump's Inauguration: Carrie Underwood’s Custom Shoes

Country music star and Grammy winner Carrie Underwood captivated audiences at Donald Trump's inauguration with her rendition of the patriotic song "America the Beautiful." The performance, which impressed the high-profile attendees, was also noteworthy for Underwood's elegant style, highlighted by shoes from the Bulgarian brand Ingiliz.

The gold-accented T-strap heels were custom-made in Bulgaria specifically for the event, designed to complement Underwood's outfit. According to her stylist, Marina Toybina, a seven-time Emmy winner for costume design, the shoes were an instant favorite. Toybina shared that Underwood appreciated their elegant design and comfort, which gave her confidence during one of the most memorable moments of her career.

Underwood’s performance, initially disrupted by technical issues, required her to sing without music, adding to the intensity of the moment. The event took place in front of five U.S. presidents, tech leaders such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, and a host of influential political and business figures.

This isn’t the first time the Bulgarian brand has been chosen by global icons. Last year, Paris Hilton showcased one of their designs during a Halloween photoshoot.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, shoes, Bulgarian, Underwood

Related Articles:

Trump Calls Zelensky 'No Angel' as Russia Escalates Attacks on Ukraine

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Fox News, describing him as "no angel" and asserting that he "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen"

World » Ukraine | January 24, 2025, Friday // 10:08

Trump's Push to End Birthright Citizenship Faces Major Legal Setback

A federal judge in Seattle has issued a temporary restraining order blocking former President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship

World | January 24, 2025, Friday // 08:40

Bulgarian Sailors Finally Return Home After 14 Months in Captivity

Bulgarian sailors Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov have returned home after spending 14 months in captivity by the Yemeni Houthi rebel group

Society | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 17:03

Major Pay Increase Takes Effect for the Bulgarian Armed Forces

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has implemented a 30% salary increase for the Bulgarian Army

Politics » Defense | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 15:13

Bulgarian Schools Targeted by Bomb Threats Traced to Russian Email Platform

Emails containing bomb threats sent to Bulgarian schools were traced to a Russian internet platform

Crime | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 09:21

Bulgarian Crew Members Freed as Houthi Rebels Release 'Galaxy Leader' Crew (UPDATED)

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have released the crew of the Galaxy Leader vessel, which had been held for over a year following its hijacking off the Yemeni coast

Politics | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 15:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

The Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Cloudy Friday

Bulgaria is set to experience a predominantly cloudy day with light precipitation on January 24

Society » Environment | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 17:33

Bulgarian Sailors Finally Return Home After 14 Months in Captivity

Bulgarian sailors Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov have returned home after spending 14 months in captivity by the Yemeni Houthi rebel group

Society | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 17:03

Flu Epidemic Spreads to Two New Regions in Bulgaria

Two additional regions in Bulgaria have declared a flu epidemic

Society » Health | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 13:15

January 23: Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria with Morning Fog Along the Coast

The weather on January 23 is expected to remain mostly calm across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 17:02

Over 800,000 Bulgarian Pensioners Live Below the Poverty Line

As of January, there are 2,065,573 pensioners in Bulgaria, with the average basic pension amounting to 835.91 leva, excluding additional supplements

Society | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 13:34

Bus and Truck Collide on Hemus Highway, Causing Injuries and Delays

Two people were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on the Hemus Highway near the Vitinya Tunnel this morning

Society » Incidents | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 11:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria