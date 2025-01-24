January 23: Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria with Morning Fog Along the Coast

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 17:02
Bulgaria: January 23: Mostly Sunny Across Bulgaria with Morning Fog Along the Coast Photo: Stella Ivanova

The weather on January 23 is expected to remain mostly calm across Bulgaria. A light southwesterly wind will prevail in the eastern regions, while areas along the Danube will experience an easterly breeze. Morning lows will range between minus 4°C and 1°C, with Sofia seeing around minus 3°C. Daytime highs will reach 7°C to 12°C, with temperatures in Sofia around 7°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, morning fog and low visibility are anticipated, though conditions will become mostly sunny later in the day. Winds will be light to moderate from the southwest, with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 11°C. The seawater temperature is expected to be between 7°C and 9°C.

In the mountains, mostly sunny conditions will dominate, with occasional cloud cover and a chance of light snow in the western ranges. Winds will be moderate from the northwest. Temperatures will reach about 7°C at 1,200 meters and drop to around minus 1°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

