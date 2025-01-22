PM Zhelyazkov: Overcoming Political Divisions Key to Advancing Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan

In Bulgaria: The Zhelyazkov Cabinet Receives Positive Start with 39% Public Support
A recent survey conducted by Alpha Research following the vote on the Zhelyazkov cabinet has revealed that 39% of Bulgarians approve of the newly formed government
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the need to address political differences within the ruling coalition concerning reforms under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Strasbourg. He stated that the purpose of the discussions was to reaffirm the mutual trust between the Bulgarian government and the European Commission while tackling global challenges and Bulgaria's role in addressing them.
Zhelyazkov highlighted the critical importance of targeted investments under the RRP, stressing the readiness of Bulgarian authorities and the administration to ensure that payments align with the needs of industries and sectors. He acknowledged the necessity of balancing competition and cooperation, noting that fostering collaboration with coalition partners is essential to overcoming political disagreements related to the recovery plan.
During the talks, Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria’s commitment to implementing reforms and ensuring that RSP funds are utilized effectively to meet national priorities. He underscored von der Leyen’s statement that the funds represent Bulgarian resources and must be fully leveraged to benefit the country.
The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss the broader global challenges facing the European Union and Bulgaria’s contributions to addressing them. Zhelyazkov emphasized the government’s determination to move forward with reforms and investments to strengthen the nation’s recovery and resilience while maintaining a strong partnership with the European Commission.
Sources:
In a dramatic political move, three regional governors affiliated with Delyan Peevski's faction of DPS: "New Beginning" have submitted their resignations
Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has implemented a 30% salary increase for the Bulgarian Army
The National Guard units stationed at the entrance to the President's administration building now have new booths
A recent "Alpha Research" poll conducted between January 15 and 20, 2025, reveals that GERB still holds a strong lead in Bulgaria’s political landscape
Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova has revealed that Bulgaria's deficit for the first quarter of 2025 is projected to reach 3.684 billion leva
Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS - "New Beginning," has called for the immediate resignation of all DPS - "New Beginning" regional governors from their position
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability