PM Zhelyazkov: Overcoming Political Divisions Key to Advancing Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the need to address political differences within the ruling coalition concerning reforms under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Strasbourg. He stated that the purpose of the discussions was to reaffirm the mutual trust between the Bulgarian government and the European Commission while tackling global challenges and Bulgaria's role in addressing them.

Zhelyazkov highlighted the critical importance of targeted investments under the RRP, stressing the readiness of Bulgarian authorities and the administration to ensure that payments align with the needs of industries and sectors. He acknowledged the necessity of balancing competition and cooperation, noting that fostering collaboration with coalition partners is essential to overcoming political disagreements related to the recovery plan.

During the talks, Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria’s commitment to implementing reforms and ensuring that RSP funds are utilized effectively to meet national priorities. He underscored von der Leyen’s statement that the funds represent Bulgarian resources and must be fully leveraged to benefit the country.

The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss the broader global challenges facing the European Union and Bulgaria’s contributions to addressing them. Zhelyazkov emphasized the government’s determination to move forward with reforms and investments to strengthen the nation’s recovery and resilience while maintaining a strong partnership with the European Commission.

