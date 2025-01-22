'There Is Such a People' Demand Accountability for Asen Vassilev Amid Bulgaria’s Financial Struggles

Politics | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 14:01
Bulgaria: 'There Is Such a People' Demand Accountability for Asen Vassilev Amid Bulgaria’s Financial Struggles Asen Vassilev (left) and Toshko Yordanow (right)

Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the parliamentary group of the "There Is Such a People" (TISP) party, recently commented on the country's difficult financial status, suggesting that former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev (WCC-DB) should even face criminal liability for his handling of state finances. Yordanov criticized Vassilev's leadership, calling it irresponsible, as he claimed there are no funds available. He also emphasized that the Ministry of Finance is currently conducting an analysis and will soon present proposals for necessary measures, which will be discussed in the upcoming Joint Management Council meeting.

Yordanov was clear that TISP opposes any tax increases, proposing instead a restructuring of expenses, particularly capital costs. However, he acknowledged that specific financial measures would need to be developed and debated in the near future.

Meanwhile, the leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, Kostadin Kostadinov, expressed his dissatisfaction with the ruling majority's decision to exclude opposition representatives from holding presidential positions in parliamentary committees. Kostadinov pointed out that Toshko Yordanov had previously criticized such actions when his party was part of the coalition government with "We Continue the Change" and BSP in 2023, calling it a "gross mistake." Now, in his coalition with GERB and DPS, Yordanov has adopted the same approach, leading Kostadinov to criticize the inconsistency and moral stance of the current government. He further argued that while the exclusion of the opposition might benefit his party, it does not serve the national interest and highlights the ruling coalition's reluctance to engage with opposition forces.

