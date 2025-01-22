Six Bulgarian Regions Now in Flu Epidemic
The flu epidemic has now spread to six regions across Bulgaria, with Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad being added to the affected areas today. Varna region will join tomorrow, according to local health authorities.
General practitioners (GPs) argue that halting consultations for women and children will not reduce the number of patients in the cities, as the main issue remains the close contact between children and workers. They emphasize that students should be kept out of school during the flu outbreak to limit transmission.
Dr. Alexander Kalaydzhiev, a GP, pointed out that the “green corridors,” introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to separate sick and healthy individuals, have been effective in preventing the mixing of patients in front of doctor's offices. Dr. Tanya Dipchikova, another GP, explained that these measures do not interfere with regular prophylactic examinations or vaccination schedules.
The Regional Health Inspectorate is closely monitoring the situation, considering the potential for remote learning for students to help control the spread. However, GPs are facing financial strain as they are no longer compensated for preventive exams, even as their workload increases due to the rising number of flu cases.
Dr. Kalaydzhiev also highlighted that most flu patients are currently children under the age of 14, exacerbating the challenges for healthcare providers who continue to offer care amidst limited financial support.
Source: Ministry of Health and BNT
