EU's Top Diplomat Kallas Backs Trump's Call for More Defense Investment

The European Union must heed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for increased defense spending, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat. During her speech at the European Defense Agency's annual conference, Kallas emphasized the urgency of investing more in defense, acknowledging Trump’s assertion that the EU does not allocate enough funds for this purpose.

“President Trump is right to say that we don’t spend enough. It’s time to invest,” Kallas said, adding that the United States must remain Europe’s “strongest ally.”

Kallas reiterated the importance of the United States remaining Europe’s strongest ally in the face of growing threats, particularly from Russia. She stressed that while Russian President Vladimir Putin often speaks the language of strength, the EU possesses both the capability and resources to outproduce and outspend Russia.

In her speech, Kallas described herself as a realist regarding Russia, countering claims of being a “Russia hawk.” She noted that the EU had for too long offered Russia alternatives, a stance that must change in light of current geopolitical tensions.