EU's Top Diplomat Kallas Backs Trump's Call for More Defense Investment

World » EU | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 12:05
Bulgaria: EU's Top Diplomat Kallas Backs Trump's Call for More Defense Investment

The European Union must heed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for increased defense spending, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat. During her speech at the European Defense Agency's annual conference, Kallas emphasized the urgency of investing more in defense, acknowledging Trump’s assertion that the EU does not allocate enough funds for this purpose.

“President Trump is right to say that we don’t spend enough. It’s time to invest,” Kallas said, adding that the United States must remain Europe’s “strongest ally.

Kallas reiterated the importance of the United States remaining Europe’s strongest ally in the face of growing threats, particularly from Russia. She stressed that while Russian President Vladimir Putin often speaks the language of strength, the EU possesses both the capability and resources to outproduce and outspend Russia.

In her speech, Kallas described herself as a realist regarding Russia, countering claims of being a “Russia hawk.” She noted that the EU had for too long offered Russia alternatives, a stance that must change in light of current geopolitical tensions.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kallas, spending, European, Trump

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Brand Shines at Trump's Inauguration: Carrie Underwood’s Custom Shoes

Country music star and Grammy winner Carrie Underwood captivated audiences at Donald Trump's inauguration with her rendition of the patriotic song "America the Beautiful"

Society | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 09:23

PM Zhelyazkov: Overcoming Political Divisions Key to Advancing Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the need to address political differences within the ruling coalition concerning reforms under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan (RSP)

Politics | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 14:22

Trump’s Trade War Threats: EU Facing Tariffs, China Set for 10% Duty

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on the European Union

World » EU | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 11:37

Trump Threatens Russia with New Sanctions: Will Putin Finally Negotiate?

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to impose additional sanctions on Russia as the war in Ukraine nears its third anniversary

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:34

Trump's Bold Promise to End Ukraine War in 24 Hours Falls Flat

President Donald Trump has failed to meet his self-imposed deadline for ending the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:29

Zelensky Calls for 200,000 European Peacekeepers to Secure Ukraine’s Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the deployment of at least 200,000 European peacekeepers as a key measure to prevent future Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Afghan Suspect in German Knife Attack Missed Deportation Deadline to Bulgaria

An Afghan man suspected of carrying out a knife attack in Aschaffenburg, southern Germany, which claimed the lives of two individuals and injured two others, had been slated for deportation to Bulgaria

World » EU | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 18:00

Trump’s Trade War Threats: EU Facing Tariffs, China Set for 10% Duty

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on the European Union

World » EU | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 11:37

Von der Leyen: EU Ready to Defend Its Interests Amid Changing US Relations

The European Union will maintain a pragmatic stance toward the administration of Donald Trump while prioritizing the defense of its strategic interests

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:15

EU Faces Huge Tariffs Unless They Buy More US Energy, Warns Trump

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump once again urged the European Union to increase its purchase of American oil and gas, warning that failing to do so could result in tariffs

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:33

Bulgaria Lags in Absorbing EU Funds, Risking Losses and Growing Debt

Bulgaria is falling behind in its utilization of European Union funds

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 08:34

Moldova Offers Aid to Transnistria, Conditions on Russian Troop Withdrawal

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has reiterated the country's readiness to assist the breakaway Transnistrian region

World » EU | January 20, 2025, Monday // 11:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria