Denkov Accuses Ruling Parties of Consolidating Full Control Over the Bulgarian Government

Nikolai Denkov, former Prime Minister and current co-chairman of the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) parliamentary group, accused the ruling parties of seeking complete control over the government. Speaking at the National Assembly, Denkov stated that opposition parties were left with minimal authority after the ruling parties distributed key parliamentary positions. He pointed out that the opposition was essentially given a fait accompli, with the remaining deputy chairmanships being their only responsibility. According to Denkov, the primary goal of the ruling parties was clear: they aim to exert full control over both the government and the National Assembly's activities.

Denkov further elaborated on the power dynamics, emphasizing that the chairmanships in parliamentary committees had been fully distributed among the ruling parties. He made it clear that these parties had taken steps to ensure they maintain control over the legislative process, and now the opposition would only be allowed to fill the remaining deputy chairmanship positions. The result, he argued, was a government fully managed by the ruling coalition.

On a separate issue, Denkov addressed claims regarding a supposed 18 billion budget shortfall, calling it an attempt to distract from more significant issues. He rejected the idea that the country's finances were in a dire state, citing official projections that the 2024 budget would align with the set fiscal framework, just as the 2023 budget had. Denkov suggested that any excess spending noted in the budget was the result of previous National Assembly decisions, which were made despite objections from the Ministry of Finance under Assen Vassilev.

Denkov also criticized the significant salary increases in the Ministry of the Interior and other services, pointing out that such a rise, ranging from 50% to 75%, was unreasonable and lacked justification. He compared it to the modest increases sought during their previous government, which were capped at 10-15%. Denkov argued that these discrepancies needed to be explained and highlighted that the focus on the 18 billion budget deficit was likely a tactic to divert attention from the real financial issues. He pledged that his party would provide a detailed analysis of the budget once the proposal was formally presented.

