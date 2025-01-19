Bus and Truck Collide on Hemus Highway, Causing Injuries and Delays

Free Winter Parking for Tourist Buses at Sofia Airport
Sofia Airport has introduced free access to the Terminal 2 bus parking lot (P8) for tour operators’ buses and coaches throughout the winter season of 2024/2025
Two people were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on the Hemus Highway near the Vitinya Tunnel this morning. The crash occurred around 9:15 AM in the direction toward Sofia, causing a traffic jam that stretched for over a kilometer. Emergency services responded quickly, sending two ambulances to the scene.
The injured included the bus driver, a man in his 50s, who sustained a head injury, and an 18-year-old woman who suffered broken teeth. Other passengers were examined on-site and did not require hospitalization. Some chose to continue their journey to Sofia in their own vehicles.
While the accident has not completely blocked traffic, it has caused significant delays. At the time of the incident, traffic was being diverted to the overtaking lane near the 22nd kilometer of the Hemus Highway. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution and at reduced speeds. The authorities have temporarily halted traffic in the area for an investigation, with an alternative route being provided. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
