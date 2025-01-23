Trump Threatens Russia with New Sanctions: Will Putin Finally Negotiate?

World » UKRAINE | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:34
Bulgaria: Trump Threatens Russia with New Sanctions: Will Putin Finally Negotiate?

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to impose additional sanctions on Russia as the war in Ukraine nears its third anniversary. Trump was asked whether further sanctions would be imposed if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not engage in negotiations. He responded, “Sounds likely,” indicating that further pressure could be applied.

During his comments, Trump also noted that discussions were ongoing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and a meeting with Putin was imminent. "We’re going to be talking with President Putin very soon, and we’ll see what happens," he said. Trump also accused the European Union of not contributing sufficiently to Ukraine’s defense efforts and said that he would "consider" whether additional U.S. weaponry should be sent to Ukraine.

In a recent phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump discussed the ongoing conflict. He remarked on the power that both China and the U.S. hold, urging Xi to help mediate a resolution. Trump mentioned that Zelensky is seeking peace but emphasized that any negotiations require the participation of both sides. “It takes two to tango,” Trump said, highlighting the complexities of the peace process.

While Trump previously suggested he could end the war in 24 hours, he acknowledged that the situation was more complicated than originally portrayed. Trump’s administration has emphasized peace, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that the goal is not just to end the war but to ensure that it does not reignite in the future. Rubio stressed the importance of ending the conflict in a sustainable way, ensuring long-term stability for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky has made it clear that Ukraine will never recognize the territories occupied by Russia as part of its sovereign territory. In a recent statement, Zelensky emphasized that regardless of pressure from allies, Ukraine would not recognize the Russian occupation of its lands. “They will always remain occupied territories until we liberate them,” he declared. He also stressed the necessity of engaging in dialogue with Russia only from a position of strength, rejecting any approach that treats the aggressor as an equal.

For Ukraine, ending the active phase of the war remains the top priority. Zelensky pointed out that while talks are essential, the primary goal is to halt the fighting. "We must find all possible ways to end the hot phase of the war," he asserted, recognizing that this is the first step toward ensuring security and stability for Ukraine.

In contrast to Trump’s earlier promises of rapid peace negotiations, the reality remains that both sides will likely need to make significant concessions to reach a lasting resolution. U.S. officials have acknowledged that peace talks, if they occur, will be complex and could take months. Despite these challenges, the Trump administration remains committed to working toward an end to the war, with the understanding that the path to peace will require difficult compromises on both sides.

Sources:

  • CNN
  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • CBS
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Putin, Russia, Ukraine

Related Articles:

Horrifying Russian Strikes Leave Dozens Dead and Injured in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk

Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of 23 January 2025 resulted in the death of one man and injuries to at least 45 individuals, including a two-month-old baby

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Bulgarian Brand Shines at Trump's Inauguration: Carrie Underwood’s Custom Shoes

Country music star and Grammy winner Carrie Underwood captivated audiences at Donald Trump's inauguration with her rendition of the patriotic song "America the Beautiful"

Society | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 09:23

EU's Top Diplomat Kallas Backs Trump's Call for More Defense Investment

The European Union must heed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for increased defense spending, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat

World » EU | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 12:05

Trump’s Trade War Threats: EU Facing Tariffs, China Set for 10% Duty

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on the European Union

World » EU | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 11:37

Trump's Bold Promise to End Ukraine War in 24 Hours Falls Flat

President Donald Trump has failed to meet his self-imposed deadline for ending the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:29

Zelensky Calls for 200,000 European Peacekeepers to Secure Ukraine’s Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the deployment of at least 200,000 European peacekeepers as a key measure to prevent future Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Horrifying Russian Strikes Leave Dozens Dead and Injured in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk

Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of 23 January 2025 resulted in the death of one man and injuries to at least 45 individuals, including a two-month-old baby

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Trump's Bold Promise to End Ukraine War in 24 Hours Falls Flat

President Donald Trump has failed to meet his self-imposed deadline for ending the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:29

Zelensky Calls for 200,000 European Peacekeepers to Secure Ukraine’s Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the deployment of at least 200,000 European peacekeepers as a key measure to prevent future Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09

Putin Ready for US Talks, But Demands Ukraine’s Surrender

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to engage in talks with the United States over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 11:30

Trump Sets Sights on Ending Ukraine War with Putin Talks as Priority after Inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to ending the war in Ukraine, promising to halt the conflict and bring about a resolution quickly after his inauguration

World » Ukraine | January 20, 2025, Monday // 11:20

Ukraine and Russia’s 2025 Prisoner Exchange: Ethnic Bulgarian Among First Released

On January 15, Ukraine and Russia completed their first prisoner exchange of 2025

World » Ukraine | January 20, 2025, Monday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria