Bomb Threats Reported Across Schools in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Bomb Threats Reported Across Schools in Bulgaria

Several schools across Bulgaria have received dozens of bomb threats via email, prompting authorities to launch investigations. The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that checks are ongoing in response to the reports.

Educational institutions in cities such as Stara Zagora, Vratsa, Varna, and Sofia have been targeted. In Ruse, three schools – the Vocational High School of Woodworking and Interior Architecture, the "Otets Paisii" Primary School, and the "Ivan Vazov" Primary School – received bomb threat notifications both by phone and email.

Two schools in Varna were also sent threatening messages, but the emails were directed to older addresses that are seldom used, according to the Ministry of Education and Science. The Ministry of Interior's Regional Directorate in Varna is conducting an inspection in line with standard procedures for such cases, although classes have not been disrupted.

Once the inspections are concluded, authorities will determine whether further actions are necessary.

Latest update: The Cybercrime Directorate of theMain Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime" (GDBOP) is conducting an investigation into the malicious signals received in schools in the country. Contact has been made with foreign hosting companies, Bulgarian and international partner organizations and services.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bomb, schools, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Afghan Suspect in German Knife Attack Missed Deportation Deadline to Bulgaria

|

The Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Cloudy Friday

|

New Bulgarian Government Abandons January 1, 2026 Eurozone Entry Bid

|

New Booths Installed for Bulgarian Presidential Guards as Recruitment Campaign Continues

|

Bulgaria Shields Businesses from High Electricity Costs Until March

|

Flu Epidemic Spreads to Two New Regions in Bulgaria

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bus and Truck Collide on Hemus Highway, Causing Injuries and Delays

Two people were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on the Hemus Highway near the Vitinya Tunnel this morning

Society » Incidents | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 11:45

Massive Fire Erupts in Burgas Industrial Zone, One Injured

A major fire erupted around 1:30 p.m. in the industrial zone near the Meden Rudnik district in Burgas

Society » Incidents | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Resignations Accepted: Leadership Changes at NRIC and BDZ Following Train Crash

Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov has officially accepted the resignations of Engineer Stoyan Stoyanov, head of the National Company "Railway Infrastructure" (NRIC), and Christian Krastev, manager of BDZ-Freight Transport

Society » Incidents | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 10:01

One Month Later: Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay from Konare Continues

Thirteen-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare, Stara Zagora region, has been missing for a month

Society » Incidents | January 17, 2025, Friday // 10:06

Railway Accident Near Sofia Leaves Two Dead and One in Life-Threatening Condition, Sparks Safety Debate

A 59-year-old man who was injured in a collision between two freight trains near the Sofia village of Lokorsko remains in critical condition

Society » Incidents | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 10:09

Two Freight Trains Collide in Sofia Region, Causing Fire and Casualties!

A serious railway accident occurred near Sofia, in the Lokorsko region

Society » Incidents | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 17:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria