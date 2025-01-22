Bomb Threats Reported Across Schools in Bulgaria

Several schools across Bulgaria have received dozens of bomb threats via email, prompting authorities to launch investigations. The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that checks are ongoing in response to the reports.

Educational institutions in cities such as Stara Zagora, Vratsa, Varna, and Sofia have been targeted. In Ruse, three schools – the Vocational High School of Woodworking and Interior Architecture, the "Otets Paisii" Primary School, and the "Ivan Vazov" Primary School – received bomb threat notifications both by phone and email.

Two schools in Varna were also sent threatening messages, but the emails were directed to older addresses that are seldom used, according to the Ministry of Education and Science. The Ministry of Interior's Regional Directorate in Varna is conducting an inspection in line with standard procedures for such cases, although classes have not been disrupted.

Once the inspections are concluded, authorities will determine whether further actions are necessary.

Latest update: The Cybercrime Directorate of theMain Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime" (GDBOP) is conducting an investigation into the malicious signals received in schools in the country. Contact has been made with foreign hosting companies, Bulgarian and international partner organizations and services.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)