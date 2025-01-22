Rumen Radev Reflects on Eighth Year as Bulgaria's President, Highlights Key International Meetings

Politics | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Rumen Radev Reflects on Eighth Year as Bulgaria's President, Highlights Key International Meetings

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev reflected on his eighth year in office, marking the third year of his second term, in a social media post accompanied by photos from his 2024 activities. He emphasized the need for a careful evaluation of the country’s challenges, both domestic and international, and for systematic action by institutions to safeguard national interests. Radev highlighted that Bulgaria's future depends on its society's vigilance, ensuring accountability for decision-makers, those in charge of public funds, and those implementing policies.

According to Radev, the Bulgarian people are united in their demand for justice and a dignified future, a direction that he insists every institution should follow. He assured that he and Vice President Iliana Yotova will continue working for Bulgaria’s betterment.

Over the past year, Radev held several important meetings with international leaders. On March 17, 2024, he welcomed the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, to Sofia. In May, the Bulgarian president traveled to Baku for talks with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. That same month, he visited Vatican City and met with Pope Francis, marking the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, and the celebration of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education, Culture, and Slavic Literature.

Radev also participated in the 28th annual roundtable discussion organized by The Economist in Athens, alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Additionally, he met French President Emmanuel Macron during the Paris Olympic Games opening. In November 2024, Radev paid an official visit to Vietnam, where he met with President Luong Cuong. The president also had a meeting with Donald Trump during the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Source: Facebook/PresidentRumenRadev

