Trump's Bold Promise to End Ukraine War in 24 Hours Falls Flat

President Donald Trump has failed to meet his self-imposed deadline for ending the war in Ukraine, a pledge he repeatedly made during his campaign. While few believed his claim that he could resolve the three-year conflict within 24 hours, the missed target and lack of focus on Ukraine during his inauguration events highlight the complexity of the situation.

Trump’s inauguration speech included a range of priorities, but Ukraine was not among them. While he described himself as a "peacemaker," there was no mention of continued U.S. assistance to Kyiv or specific strategies for resolving the war. The new administration’s special envoy to Ukraine has already asked for 100 days to explore potential solutions.

Trump has indicated that his first priority is to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he criticized during his first Oval Office remarks, accusing him of mismanaging Russia. "He’s not doing so well," Trump commented, noting Russia’s larger military and higher potential for losses. Despite this criticism, Trump is pushing for a direct phone call with Putin, with plans to arrange an in-person meeting in the coming months. Possible venues for the talks include Switzerland or Serbia.

This approach marks a departure from former President Joe Biden’s strategy, as Biden avoided direct engagement with Putin for years, doubting its effectiveness in resolving the conflict. Trump, however, believes that open dialogue with the Russian leader is essential. “How are you going to solve this without talking?” a source close to Trump stated, reflecting the president’s mindset.

The specifics of Trump’s proposed solution remain unclear, but administration officials acknowledge that any agreement will likely require compromises from Ukraine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that while Trump wants the destruction and loss of life to end, achieving that goal will be complex and will demand concessions from all sides.

Trump has yet to clarify how much of the Biden administration’s military support to Ukraine he plans to continue, nor has he outlined potential security guarantees for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. His campaign statements opposing Ukraine’s NATO membership and comments about rebuilding costs suggest a reluctance to place the financial burden on the United States.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky expressed concerns about Trump’s focus on Ukraine and called on Europe to take a more active role. The Ukrainian president questioned whether Trump would prioritize NATO and respect European Union institutions. He emphasized the importance of European unity against threats from Russia and other adversaries, highlighting the disparity in military strength between Russia and individual European countries.

Zelensky stressed that no single European nation can confront such challenges alone and urged the continent to stand together. He added that Europe must strengthen its self-reliance to ensure it remains a significant player on the global stage. “This is about all of us standing together to mean something,” he concluded.

