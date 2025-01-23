Trump's Bold Promise to End Ukraine War in 24 Hours Falls Flat

World » UKRAINE | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:29
Bulgaria: Trump's Bold Promise to End Ukraine War in 24 Hours Falls Flat

President Donald Trump has failed to meet his self-imposed deadline for ending the war in Ukraine, a pledge he repeatedly made during his campaign. While few believed his claim that he could resolve the three-year conflict within 24 hours, the missed target and lack of focus on Ukraine during his inauguration events highlight the complexity of the situation.

Trump’s inauguration speech included a range of priorities, but Ukraine was not among them. While he described himself as a "peacemaker," there was no mention of continued U.S. assistance to Kyiv or specific strategies for resolving the war. The new administration’s special envoy to Ukraine has already asked for 100 days to explore potential solutions.

Trump has indicated that his first priority is to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he criticized during his first Oval Office remarks, accusing him of mismanaging Russia. "He’s not doing so well," Trump commented, noting Russia’s larger military and higher potential for losses. Despite this criticism, Trump is pushing for a direct phone call with Putin, with plans to arrange an in-person meeting in the coming months. Possible venues for the talks include Switzerland or Serbia.

This approach marks a departure from former President Joe Biden’s strategy, as Biden avoided direct engagement with Putin for years, doubting its effectiveness in resolving the conflict. Trump, however, believes that open dialogue with the Russian leader is essential. “How are you going to solve this without talking?” a source close to Trump stated, reflecting the president’s mindset.

The specifics of Trump’s proposed solution remain unclear, but administration officials acknowledge that any agreement will likely require compromises from Ukraine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that while Trump wants the destruction and loss of life to end, achieving that goal will be complex and will demand concessions from all sides.

Trump has yet to clarify how much of the Biden administration’s military support to Ukraine he plans to continue, nor has he outlined potential security guarantees for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. His campaign statements opposing Ukraine’s NATO membership and comments about rebuilding costs suggest a reluctance to place the financial burden on the United States.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky expressed concerns about Trump’s focus on Ukraine and called on Europe to take a more active role. The Ukrainian president questioned whether Trump would prioritize NATO and respect European Union institutions. He emphasized the importance of European unity against threats from Russia and other adversaries, highlighting the disparity in military strength between Russia and individual European countries.

Zelensky stressed that no single European nation can confront such challenges alone and urged the continent to stand together. He added that Europe must strengthen its self-reliance to ensure it remains a significant player on the global stage. “This is about all of us standing together to mean something,” he concluded.

Source: CNN

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Ukraine, US

Related Articles:

Horrifying Russian Strikes Leave Dozens Dead and Injured in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk

Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of 23 January 2025 resulted in the death of one man and injuries to at least 45 individuals, including a two-month-old baby

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Parliament Drops Proposal to Investigate US Influence in Bulgaria Amid Heated Debate

The Bulgarian National Assembly decided to revise its agenda, removing a proposal to establish a Temporary Committee to investigate alleged US influence in Bulgaria

Politics | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 10:22

Bulgarian Brand Shines at Trump's Inauguration: Carrie Underwood’s Custom Shoes

Country music star and Grammy winner Carrie Underwood captivated audiences at Donald Trump's inauguration with her rendition of the patriotic song "America the Beautiful"

Society | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 09:23

EU's Top Diplomat Kallas Backs Trump's Call for More Defense Investment

The European Union must heed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for increased defense spending, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat

World » EU | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 12:05

Trump’s Trade War Threats: EU Facing Tariffs, China Set for 10% Duty

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on the European Union

World » EU | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 11:37

Trump Threatens Russia with New Sanctions: Will Putin Finally Negotiate?

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to impose additional sanctions on Russia as the war in Ukraine nears its third anniversary

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Horrifying Russian Strikes Leave Dozens Dead and Injured in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk

Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of 23 January 2025 resulted in the death of one man and injuries to at least 45 individuals, including a two-month-old baby

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 12:25

Trump Threatens Russia with New Sanctions: Will Putin Finally Negotiate?

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to impose additional sanctions on Russia as the war in Ukraine nears its third anniversary

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:34

Zelensky Calls for 200,000 European Peacekeepers to Secure Ukraine’s Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the deployment of at least 200,000 European peacekeepers as a key measure to prevent future Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09

Putin Ready for US Talks, But Demands Ukraine’s Surrender

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to engage in talks with the United States over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 11:30

Trump Sets Sights on Ending Ukraine War with Putin Talks as Priority after Inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to ending the war in Ukraine, promising to halt the conflict and bring about a resolution quickly after his inauguration

World » Ukraine | January 20, 2025, Monday // 11:20

Ukraine and Russia’s 2025 Prisoner Exchange: Ethnic Bulgarian Among First Released

On January 15, Ukraine and Russia completed their first prisoner exchange of 2025

World » Ukraine | January 20, 2025, Monday // 10:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria