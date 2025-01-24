Bulgaria Nears Euro Adoption, Says European Parliament President

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, highlighted Bulgaria's progress toward adopting the euro as its primary currency, describing it as "one step away." Her remarks followed a meeting with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Metsola praised Bulgaria's long-awaited inclusion in the Schengen Area, a milestone achieved after 13 years of persistent effort. She underscored the euro's importance, likening it to Schengen as a vital part of daily life for EU citizens.

Reflecting on Bulgaria's political challenges, Metsola shared her optimism for the country’s future, noting the significance of "stability," a word she has come to associate with Bulgaria after seven parliamentary elections in three years. She expressed confidence in the current government’s ability to restore public trust and assured Zhelyazkov of the European Parliament's support in implementing his policies and strategies.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to maintaining stable public finances as a key priority in the months ahead. He stressed the need to accelerate the absorption of funds from the National Fund and Sustainability and the implementation of related projects. According to Zhelyazkov, energy security and connectivity will remain central to ensuring robust public finances and supporting social measures.

Zhelyazkov also highlighted the urgency of addressing Bulgaria's and the EU’s budgets and multiannual financial frameworks. He argued that improving competitiveness, stability, and the sustainability of public finances cannot be delayed. He stressed the importance of passing rapid legislative decisions to enhance the Bulgarian economy’s competitiveness, noting that these actions would be reflected in the upcoming legislative management program.

He further detailed steps being taken to prepare a draft State Budget Law and accompanying program within the next month. Zhelyazkov expressed confidence in Bulgaria's ability to demonstrate fiscal discipline to European partners, aiming to position the country as a valuable member of the eurozone rather than a source of concern.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of engaging with European institutions at the start of his administration to reaffirm Bulgaria's commitment to its European path. He also met with Bulgarian MEPs to discuss practical steps for strengthening cooperation between Bulgarian and European institutions.

Source: Council of Ministers