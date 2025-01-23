Zelensky Calls for 200,000 European Peacekeepers to Secure Ukraine’s Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the deployment of at least 200,000 European peacekeepers as a key measure to prevent future Russian aggression. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Zelensky emphasized that robust security guarantees would be crucial following any ceasefire agreement, and a significant peacekeeping force would be an essential part of these measures.

The president outlined the disparity in military capabilities, noting that Russia could deploy 1.5 million troops, compared to Ukraine’s 800,000. He highlighted that 200,000 peacekeepers would be the minimum force required to deter another invasion, stressing that anything less would be insufficient. This figure, he explained, represents a significant commitment from European nations and is roughly equivalent to the size of France's Armed Forces.

During his address, Zelensky underscored the importance of Europe taking greater responsibility for its security and stepping up its role as a strong and capable ally to the United States. He supported recent calls by U.S. President Donald Trump to increase NATO allies' defense spending to 5% of GDP, emphasizing that security is an investment, not an expense. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed similar sentiments in her speech, warning against the risks of economic competition spiraling into a "global race to the bottom" through measures such as sanctions and tariffs.

Zelensky also noted that Trump has expressed an intent to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine and is working to arrange talks involving Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite these efforts, Zelensky ruled out Moscow's demand to reduce Ukraine's military size as a precondition for peace, stressing that the country's security cannot be compromised.

The Ukrainian leader's call for peacekeepers comes amid ongoing discussions on achieving long-term stability in the region. He reiterated the importance of reliable security guarantees not only for Ukraine but for the broader European continent, urging European nations to commit to measures that ensure collective safety.

Source: Reuters