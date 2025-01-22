Rod Stewart to Rock Sofia in December 2025 as Part of European Tour

Society | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:55
Bulgaria: Rod Stewart to Rock Sofia in December 2025 as Part of European Tour

Rod Stewart, the iconic British singer and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will perform in Sofia, Bulgaria, on December 11, 2025, as part of his 2025 European tour. The announcement has thrilled thousands of music fans across the country, with the concert scheduled to take place at Arena 8888 Sofia. During the event, Stewart will showcase his vast musical catalog, performing some of his most beloved hits and sharing his storied career with the Bulgarian audience.

Rod Stewart's career has spanned decades, with over 250 million albums sold and numerous chart-topping singles worldwide. Renowned for his gritty, soulful voice, he has seamlessly navigated various genres, including rock, folk, R&B, jazz, and soul. Stewart is one of the few artists to have achieved number-one albums in every decade of his career, cementing his place as one of the best-selling and most influential musicians of all time. His extensive accolades include the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, a GRAMMY™ for Living Legend, and a knighthood in 2016 for his contributions to music and charity.

Born in London, Stewart was deeply influenced by the rock and roll movement as well as soul and blues. His impressive musical range and magnetic presence have kept him relevant across generations. The upcoming Sofia concert will feature timeless classics like “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “Forever Young,” “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You,” and “The First Cut is the Deepest,” which have become ingrained in musical history. The songs will take center stage once again, bringing their emotive energy to Bulgarian fans.

Stewart’s 2024 release, Swing Fever, his 33rd studio album, was a collaboration with Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. After a successful Asian and European tour and concluding his record-breaking 13-year Las Vegas residency, Stewart is preparing for his Encore Shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2025. These performances will feature a mix of his greatest hits, fresh interpretations, surprises, and a lively swing vibe, all accompanied by an impressive stage production.

Tickets for Stewart’s Sofia concert will go on sale on Thursday, January 23.

