January 22: Snowy Peaks and Clear Skies in Bulgaria's Forecast

Bulgaria: January 22: Snowy Peaks and Clear Skies in Bulgaria's Forecast @Pexels

On January 22, the weather in Bulgaria will start with heavy cloud cover, which will begin to disperse in the evening. A light northwesterly wind is expected throughout the day. Daytime temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C, with Sofia experiencing around 6°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning will be cloudy, but it will clear up with sunshine in the afternoon. Winds will remain light from the northwest, and temperatures will reach highs between 9°C and 11°C. The seawater temperature will be 8°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be overcast with light snowfall before noon, which will gradually clear up. The wind will be moderate to strong, coming from the northwest. Highs will be around 4°C at 1,200 meters and drop to minus 2°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

