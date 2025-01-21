Von der Leyen: EU Ready to Defend Its Interests Amid Changing US Relations

The European Union will maintain a pragmatic stance toward the administration of Donald Trump while prioritizing the defense of its strategic interests, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Her remarks emphasized the need for early engagement with Washington, aiming to negotiate on shared priorities while upholding core EU principles and values.

Von der Leyen noted that the United States and the EU are deeply interconnected through economic ties, spanning sectors such as investment, employment, and digital services. She described the U.S. as one of the EU's closest partners, urging collaboration instead of confrontation. However, she reiterated the EU's readiness to counter any unjustified measures, highlighting the trade tools at the bloc’s disposal to respond to tariffs or quotas.

Responding to questions about the EU’s ability to support Ukraine independently, von der Leyen stressed that the bloc would continue its assistance, regardless of shifts in U.S. policy. She underscored the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty and the nation's right to determine its own territory.

Von der Leyen also addressed global challenges, pointing to fractures in trade, supply chain disruptions, and the geopolitical competition for resources and technology. She warned that a growing reliance on tariffs, sanctions, and export controls could undermine global prosperity and foster a "race to the bottom." These remarks come as the EU faces its own economic challenges, including stagnation, demographic changes, and declining competitiveness. She vowed to prioritize energy affordability, investment in the Single Market, and the reduction of regulatory burdens for smaller companies.

Trade will also remain a focal point, with plans to boost partnerships following agreements with Mercosur and Mexico. Von der Leyen indicated she intends to strengthen ties with India as part of this strategy. She acknowledged that Europe can no longer depend on cheap energy from Russia or rely heavily on external security providers, calling for a shift in approach to sustain growth.

Turning to China, von der Leyen described a “second China shock,” criticizing Beijing’s state-driven overproduction and its impact on global markets. While her Commission has adopted a more assertive stance toward China, imposing trade restrictions on sectors such as electric vehicles, she expressed openness to constructive engagement to expand economic opportunities where possible.

Her comments also touched on the Paris climate agreement, emphasizing Europe’s commitment to combat global warming despite Trump’s withdrawal from the accord. She reaffirmed that Europe would collaborate with willing nations to protect the environment and address climate change.

Von der Leyen’s address marked her return to public engagements following a severe illness earlier in January, which had temporarily sidelined her from Commission duties. She used the platform to reaffirm the EU’s readiness to adapt to a changing geopolitical landscape and protect its values while seizing emerging opportunities. Concluding her speech, she stressed the importance of moving beyond traditional blocs and embracing new realities, positioning Europe as ready to face these challenges head-on.

