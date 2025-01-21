Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria’s Political Crisis May Finally Be Over

Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that the election of a regular government may mark the end of the political crisis in the country. She emphasized that the government's success depends on addressing immediate issues and implementing long-term reforms.

Yotova reiterated her preference for a politically accountable cabinet over a neutral expert one, stating that clarity in responsibility is crucial for managing complex decisions. She highlighted the importance of tackling immediate challenges, including high prices, water and electricity supply issues, and initiating bold reforms requiring a stable parliamentary majority. If these conditions are met, she noted, the cabinet could prove effective.

The Vice President also reflected on Europe's need to focus on its policies, particularly in light of changes in US leadership. She commented on the potential implications of Donald Trump’s presidency for transatlantic relations, pointing out that his inaugural speech appeared inwardly focused on domestic American issues. According to Yotova, this is an opportunity for European leaders to strengthen their policies on stability, security, financial, and social matters.

Yotova expressed concern over Trump’s declaration to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, calling it a significant decision with potentially far-reaching consequences. She noted that the implications of this withdrawal remain unclear for now, but stressed the importance of European leaders interpreting these developments constructively and prioritizing their own strategic goals.

Source: BNR