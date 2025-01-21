Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria’s Political Crisis May Finally Be Over

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:13
Bulgaria: Vice President Yotova: Bulgaria’s Political Crisis May Finally Be Over

Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that the election of a regular government may mark the end of the political crisis in the country. She emphasized that the government's success depends on addressing immediate issues and implementing long-term reforms.

Yotova reiterated her preference for a politically accountable cabinet over a neutral expert one, stating that clarity in responsibility is crucial for managing complex decisions. She highlighted the importance of tackling immediate challenges, including high prices, water and electricity supply issues, and initiating bold reforms requiring a stable parliamentary majority. If these conditions are met, she noted, the cabinet could prove effective.

The Vice President also reflected on Europe's need to focus on its policies, particularly in light of changes in US leadership. She commented on the potential implications of Donald Trump’s presidency for transatlantic relations, pointing out that his inaugural speech appeared inwardly focused on domestic American issues. According to Yotova, this is an opportunity for European leaders to strengthen their policies on stability, security, financial, and social matters.

Yotova expressed concern over Trump’s declaration to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, calling it a significant decision with potentially far-reaching consequences. She noted that the implications of this withdrawal remain unclear for now, but stressed the importance of European leaders interpreting these developments constructively and prioritizing their own strategic goals.

Source: BNR

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yotova, Bulgaria, government

Related Articles:

Rod Stewart to Rock Sofia in December 2025 as Part of European Tour

Rod Stewart, the iconic British singer and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will perform in Sofia, Bulgaria, on December 11, 2025

Society | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Over 800,000 Bulgarian Pensioners Live Below the Poverty Line

As of January, there are 2,065,573 pensioners in Bulgaria, with the average basic pension amounting to 835.91 leva, excluding additional supplements

Society | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bankers: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Will Strengthen Investor Confidence and Regional Stability

At the Sofia Economic Forum V, experts expressed strong support for Bulgaria's potential membership in the eurozone, predicting significant positive impacts on investor confidence

Business » Finance | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgaria Urged to Purchase Lukoil Refinery to Prevent Russian Monopoly

Energy experts and economists have urged the Bulgarian government to consider purchasing the Lukoil refinery in Burgas

Business » Energy | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 08:54

January 22: Snowy Peaks and Clear Skies in Bulgaria's Forecast

On January 22, the weather in Bulgaria will start with heavy cloud cover, which will begin to disperse in the evening

Society » Environment | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 17:01

Bulgaria's President Slams EU’s ‘Utopian’ Vision of Victory in Ukraine, Calls for Urgent Action

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev raised critical questions regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive, calling for accountability for the hundreds of thousands of casualties

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's President Slams EU’s ‘Utopian’ Vision of Victory in Ukraine, Calls for Urgent Action

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev raised critical questions regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive, calling for accountability for the hundreds of thousands of casualties

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:05

Bulgaria's Kiril Petkov Defends Participation in Trump's Inauguration Amid Criticism

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister, shared his experiences from Washington, where he was invited by friends from the Republican Party to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. president

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:05

Kostadinov: Trump's Return to Power Could Benefit Bulgaria

Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, discussed the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to power on Bulgaria

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 10:05

Bulgaria's President Calls for Stronger European Unity and Innovation to Navigate 2025’s Shifting Landscape

President Rumen Radev has emphasized that 2025 could be a pivotal year not just for Bulgaria, but for Europe and the world, as geopolitical processes continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 09:11

Bulgaria: Controversial Figure Ivaylo Ivanov Leaves Post in Interior Minister's Office

Ivaylo Ivanov has stepped down from his position as Chief of the Political Cabinet of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov

Politics | January 20, 2025, Monday // 12:29

Bulgaria’s New Transport Minister Prioritizes Railway Safety Amid Growing Incidents

Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov has announced that improving the safety of railway transport will be his top priority

Politics | January 20, 2025, Monday // 11:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria