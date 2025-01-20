Vucic: Flying Cars Could Be a Reality in Serbia by 2027

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:30
Bulgaria: Vucic: Flying Cars Could Be a Reality in Serbia by 2027

Serbia aims to introduce flying cars by 2027, according to President Aleksandar Vucic, who made the announcement during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Vucic stated that the country has begun discussions with the American company Archer Aviation, recognized as a leader in flying car and drone technology. The Serbian Beta news agency, as cited by BTA, reported on the president's comments.

Vucic revealed that negotiations are underway to purchase at least three flying vehicles. Additionally, he mentioned ongoing talks with Chinese companies, which he claimed have already implemented flying cars in several cities and achieved significant advancements in the field.

The Serbian president emphasized that the country is working to complete all necessary preparations and regulatory frameworks by 2026 to enable the operation of flying cars in 2027. Vucic added that at Expo 2027, an international exhibition to be held in Belgrade, Serbia plans to showcase its rapid modernization and economic growth, positioning itself as one of Europe’s fastest-developing nations.

However, some media outlets in Serbia were critical of Vucic's remarks. The newspaper Danas and the website Oslobođenje referred to the president's statement as detached from current realities, describing it as "science fiction" in light of the challenges facing the country.

Sources:

  • Beta agency (Serbian news agency), as cited by BTA (Bulgarian News Agency)
  • Serbian newspaper "Danas"
  • Serbian website "Oslobodjenje" (Liberation)
