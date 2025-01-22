Massive Fire Erupts in Burgas Industrial Zone, One Injured

A major fire erupted around 1:30 p.m. in the industrial zone near the Meden Rudnik district in Burgas, causing significant concern. The fire reportedly started at a scrap yard and engulfed several cars. One woman sustained injuries from gas inhalation and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The blaze poses a serious threat to nearby businesses and large stores in the area. Emergency responders have deployed three fire brigade teams to combat the flames. A waste storage facility behind a panel shop in the South Industrial Zone is also ablaze, compounding the situation.

Burgas police confirmed the presence of three fire trucks and a team of 12 firefighters working at the scene. Videos circulating on social media show thick black smoke rising high into the sky, with witnesses reporting loud thunder-like noises accompanying the fire. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as efforts to contain the fire continue.

Sources: