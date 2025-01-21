Bulgaria's President Slams EU’s ‘Utopian’ Vision of Victory in Ukraine, Calls for Urgent Action

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev raised critical questions regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive, calling for accountability for the hundreds of thousands of casualties. He questioned who would take responsibility for the conflict, which many European leaders had endorsed with optimistic assurances of victory over Russia. Radev also highlighted the significant disparity between the economic power of the West and Russia, noting that despite a GDP ratio of 25 to 1, Russia has managed to produce three to four times more military equipment and ammunition, as reported by NATO's Secretary General.

During his address at the Fifth Sofia Economic Forum, Radev emphasized that European economic sanctions against Moscow have become increasingly ineffective, with countries from the Global South continuing to purchase Russian energy resources. He pointed out that European economies are weakening, with the future of Europe and the world at a critical juncture as geopolitical tensions rise and economic models face disruption.

Radev also noted that the ongoing crises have led to a collapse in the European security architecture and the rise of permanent recessions in leading European economies. He argued that leadership in Europe is in crisis, with a lack of both competence on strategic issues and honesty toward citizens and international partners. In the face of these challenges, the president stressed that Europe must take charge of its security and build a more dynamic and competitive economy.

Addressing the need for defense spending, Radev outlined the importance of unifying European countries around a comprehensive national security concept. He warned that without this, NATO could risk developing into a market of producers and buyers, rather than a united defense alliance. Smaller NATO countries must contribute equally to the production of defense products to avoid widening technological gaps, he argued.

The president also discussed Europe's strategic and moral challenges, suggesting that the EU must strengthen its role in global geopolitics while maintaining its leadership in human rights and environmental policies. While the EU has been a leader in green policies, Radev stressed the need to maintain competitiveness amidst growing protectionist tendencies from other global players.

Radev expressed confidence that Europe could overcome these challenges but emphasized the need for profound reforms in the EU’s governance and decision-making structures. The president highlighted the European Commission's new priorities, including scientific research, technology, and strategic autonomy, as promising steps toward strengthening Europe's economy and addressing its pressing challenges.

Furthermore, Radev voiced his belief that Bulgaria and Romania's admission to Schengen would provide a positive economic boost to the region. He reiterated Bulgaria's contribution to a robust economy, spanning industries such as raw material extraction, heavy industry, energy production, and high-tech manufacturing. Radev also emphasized Bulgaria’s commitment to improving connectivity with neighboring countries and the importance of Corridor 8 in North Macedonia and enhanced transport links with Romania along the Danube River.