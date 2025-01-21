Bulgaria's President Slams EU’s ‘Utopian’ Vision of Victory in Ukraine, Calls for Urgent Action

Bulgaria Nears Euro Adoption, Says European Parliament President
The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, highlighted Bulgaria's progress toward adopting the euro as its primary currency, describing it as "one step away"
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev raised critical questions regarding Ukraine's counteroffensive, calling for accountability for the hundreds of thousands of casualties. He questioned who would take responsibility for the conflict, which many European leaders had endorsed with optimistic assurances of victory over Russia. Radev also highlighted the significant disparity between the economic power of the West and Russia, noting that despite a GDP ratio of 25 to 1, Russia has managed to produce three to four times more military equipment and ammunition, as reported by NATO's Secretary General.
During his address at the Fifth Sofia Economic Forum, Radev emphasized that European economic sanctions against Moscow have become increasingly ineffective, with countries from the Global South continuing to purchase Russian energy resources. He pointed out that European economies are weakening, with the future of Europe and the world at a critical juncture as geopolitical tensions rise and economic models face disruption.
Radev also noted that the ongoing crises have led to a collapse in the European security architecture and the rise of permanent recessions in leading European economies. He argued that leadership in Europe is in crisis, with a lack of both competence on strategic issues and honesty toward citizens and international partners. In the face of these challenges, the president stressed that Europe must take charge of its security and build a more dynamic and competitive economy.
Addressing the need for defense spending, Radev outlined the importance of unifying European countries around a comprehensive national security concept. He warned that without this, NATO could risk developing into a market of producers and buyers, rather than a united defense alliance. Smaller NATO countries must contribute equally to the production of defense products to avoid widening technological gaps, he argued.
The president also discussed Europe's strategic and moral challenges, suggesting that the EU must strengthen its role in global geopolitics while maintaining its leadership in human rights and environmental policies. While the EU has been a leader in green policies, Radev stressed the need to maintain competitiveness amidst growing protectionist tendencies from other global players.
Radev expressed confidence that Europe could overcome these challenges but emphasized the need for profound reforms in the EU’s governance and decision-making structures. The president highlighted the European Commission's new priorities, including scientific research, technology, and strategic autonomy, as promising steps toward strengthening Europe's economy and addressing its pressing challenges.
Furthermore, Radev voiced his belief that Bulgaria and Romania's admission to Schengen would provide a positive economic boost to the region. He reiterated Bulgaria's contribution to a robust economy, spanning industries such as raw material extraction, heavy industry, energy production, and high-tech manufacturing. Radev also emphasized Bulgaria’s commitment to improving connectivity with neighboring countries and the importance of Corridor 8 in North Macedonia and enhanced transport links with Romania along the Danube River.
Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova expressed optimism that the election of a regular government may mark the end of the political crisis in the country
Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister, shared his experiences from Washington, where he was invited by friends from the Republican Party to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. president
Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, discussed the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to power on Bulgaria
President Rumen Radev has emphasized that 2025 could be a pivotal year not just for Bulgaria, but for Europe and the world, as geopolitical processes continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace
Ivaylo Ivanov has stepped down from his position as Chief of the Political Cabinet of Interior Minister Daniel Mitov
Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov has announced that improving the safety of railway transport will be his top priority
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability