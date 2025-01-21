Bulgarian Arrested for Double Murder in Maryland

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 14:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Arrested for Double Murder in Maryland

A 25-year-old Bulgarian national has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Montgomery County, Maryland. The suspect, identified as K.D.S., was taken into custody following investigations into two killings that are believed to be linked.

According to local police, both murders occurred on Friday. The first victim, 26-year-old Marcel Jordan Hebron of Rockville, Maryland, was found during a routine patrol at around 3:15 a.m. His body was discovered inside a vehicle. Hours later, at approximately 7:15 a.m., authorities located the second victim, 27-year-old Leilani Marroquin, also from Rockville, in a car parked in a different lot. Both victims are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

The Bulgarian suspect was arrested later the same day, and police are continuing their investigation into the murders.

Source: BGNES

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Bulgarian, Murder

Related Articles:

Trump's Bold Promise to End Ukraine War in 24 Hours Falls Flat

President Donald Trump has failed to meet his self-imposed deadline for ending the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:29

Bulgaria's Kiril Petkov Defends Participation in Trump's Inauguration Amid Criticism

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister, shared his experiences from Washington, where he was invited by friends from the Republican Party to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. president

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:05

Trump Halts U.S. Foreign Aid for 90 Days to Review Alignment with Policy Goals

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

EU Faces Huge Tariffs Unless They Buy More US Energy, Warns Trump

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump once again urged the European Union to increase its purchase of American oil and gas, warning that failing to do so could result in tariffs

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:33

Trump Moves to Exit WHO, Citing Pandemic Response Failures and Political Influence

On his first day back in the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO)

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Putin Ready for US Talks, But Demands Ukraine’s Surrender

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to engage in talks with the United States over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 11:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Von der Leyen: EU Ready to Defend Its Interests Amid Changing US Relations

The European Union will maintain a pragmatic stance toward the administration of Donald Trump while prioritizing the defense of its strategic interests

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:15

Vucic: Flying Cars Could Be a Reality in Serbia by 2027

Serbia aims to introduce flying cars by 2027, according to President Aleksandar Vucic, who made the announcement during the World Economic Forum in Davos

World » Southeast Europe | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:30

Trump Halts U.S. Foreign Aid for 90 Days to Review Alignment with Policy Goals

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

EU Faces Huge Tariffs Unless They Buy More US Energy, Warns Trump

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump once again urged the European Union to increase its purchase of American oil and gas, warning that failing to do so could result in tariffs

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:33

Greece Expels Over 16,000 Students for Mobile Phone Use in Class

Over 16,000 students in Greece have faced expulsions for using mobile phones in the classroom

World » Southeast Europe | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:05

Trump Moves to Exit WHO, Citing Pandemic Response Failures and Political Influence

On his first day back in the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO)

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria