Bulgarian Arrested for Double Murder in Maryland

A 25-year-old Bulgarian national has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Montgomery County, Maryland. The suspect, identified as K.D.S., was taken into custody following investigations into two killings that are believed to be linked.

According to local police, both murders occurred on Friday. The first victim, 26-year-old Marcel Jordan Hebron of Rockville, Maryland, was found during a routine patrol at around 3:15 a.m. His body was discovered inside a vehicle. Hours later, at approximately 7:15 a.m., authorities located the second victim, 27-year-old Leilani Marroquin, also from Rockville, in a car parked in a different lot. Both victims are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

The Bulgarian suspect was arrested later the same day, and police are continuing their investigation into the murders.

