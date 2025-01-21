Tragedy at Turkish Ski Resort: At Least 66 Dead, 51 Injured in Hotel Fire (UPDATED)

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 11:45
Bulgaria: Tragedy at Turkish Ski Resort: At Least 66 Dead, 51 Injured in Hotel Fire (UPDATED)

At least 66 people lost their lives, and 51 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Turkey. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, around 3:30 a.m., when a fire started in a restaurant located on the 12th floor of the hotel.

The hotel, which was almost fully occupied with over 230 guests at the time, was quickly engulfed by the flames, causing widespread panic. Some individuals resorted to jumping from windows in an attempt to escape, leading to several fatalities. All the guests were evacuated and temporarily accommodated in nearby hotels.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Emergency teams, including firefighters, medics, and helicopters, were dispatched from nearby cities to assist in rescue efforts. However, the hotel’s location on a steep cliff posed significant challenges for firefighting operations.

There is no information at this time regarding Bulgarian citizens among the victims or injured. Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed to BNT that the country’s embassy in Ankara is in contact with local authorities and is closely monitoring developments.

The MFA has also reminded Bulgarian citizens in Turkey that assistance is available through the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Ankara. They can be reached via phone at +90312 467-20-71 or +90312 427-51-42, with an emergency line available outside working hours at +90312 467-20-71. Signals and requests for help can also be sent to the Consular Service email at Consulate.Ankara@mfa.bg.

For further assistance, Bulgarians can contact the Situation Center Directorate in Sofia at +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56, or by emailing crisis@mfa.bg. These services are available 24/7 to respond to emergencies.

Source: BNT

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Kartalkaya, fire

Related Articles:

Massive Fire Erupts in Burgas Industrial Zone, One Injured

A major fire erupted around 1:30 p.m. in the industrial zone near the Meden Rudnik district in Burgas

Society » Incidents | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Tragedy in Serbia: Nursing Home Fire Claims Eight Lives

Early this morning, a fire broke out in a nursing home in Barajevo, Serbia, resulting in a devastating loss of life

World » Southeast Europe | January 20, 2025, Monday // 13:52

Eleven Die in Istanbul from Counterfeit Alcohol Over 24 Hours

In just 24 hours, 11 people have died in Istanbul after consuming counterfeit alcohol

World | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 11:18

Fire Claims Life of Elderly Resident in Plovdiv's Kudoglou House

A fire broke out in a room on the third floor of a historic building on Gladston Street in Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 14:24

Turkey Implements Major Toll Hike on Highways and Bridges in 2025

In 2025, Turkey has implemented significant increases in toll fees for motor vehicles using its highways

World » Southeast Europe | January 13, 2025, Monday // 13:05

Turkey's Inflation Hits 44.38% in December, 58.51% Annual Average

Turkey's inflation rate for December 2024 was reported at 44.38 percent year-on-year, according to national statistics

World | January 3, 2025, Friday // 12:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Von der Leyen: EU Ready to Defend Its Interests Amid Changing US Relations

The European Union will maintain a pragmatic stance toward the administration of Donald Trump while prioritizing the defense of its strategic interests

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:15

Vucic: Flying Cars Could Be a Reality in Serbia by 2027

Serbia aims to introduce flying cars by 2027, according to President Aleksandar Vucic, who made the announcement during the World Economic Forum in Davos

World » Southeast Europe | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 15:30

Bulgarian Arrested for Double Murder in Maryland

A 25-year-old Bulgarian national has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Montgomery County, Maryland

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 14:02

Trump Halts U.S. Foreign Aid for 90 Days to Review Alignment with Policy Goals

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

EU Faces Huge Tariffs Unless They Buy More US Energy, Warns Trump

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump once again urged the European Union to increase its purchase of American oil and gas, warning that failing to do so could result in tariffs

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:33

Greece Expels Over 16,000 Students for Mobile Phone Use in Class

Over 16,000 students in Greece have faced expulsions for using mobile phones in the classroom

World » Southeast Europe | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria