Tragedy at Turkish Ski Resort: At Least 66 Dead, 51 Injured in Hotel Fire (UPDATED)

At least 66 people lost their lives, and 51 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Turkey. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, around 3:30 a.m., when a fire started in a restaurant located on the 12th floor of the hotel.

The hotel, which was almost fully occupied with over 230 guests at the time, was quickly engulfed by the flames, causing widespread panic. Some individuals resorted to jumping from windows in an attempt to escape, leading to several fatalities. All the guests were evacuated and temporarily accommodated in nearby hotels.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Emergency teams, including firefighters, medics, and helicopters, were dispatched from nearby cities to assist in rescue efforts. However, the hotel’s location on a steep cliff posed significant challenges for firefighting operations.

There is no information at this time regarding Bulgarian citizens among the victims or injured. Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed to BNT that the country’s embassy in Ankara is in contact with local authorities and is closely monitoring developments.

The MFA has also reminded Bulgarian citizens in Turkey that assistance is available through the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Ankara. They can be reached via phone at +90312 467-20-71 or +90312 427-51-42, with an emergency line available outside working hours at +90312 467-20-71. Signals and requests for help can also be sent to the Consular Service email at Consulate.Ankara@mfa.bg.

For further assistance, Bulgarians can contact the Situation Center Directorate in Sofia at +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56, or by emailing crisis@mfa.bg. These services are available 24/7 to respond to emergencies.

Source: BNT