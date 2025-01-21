Bulgaria's Kiril Petkov Defends Participation in Trump's Inauguration Amid Criticism

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister, shared his experiences from Washington, where he was invited by friends from the Republican Party to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. president. Petkov emphasized that his purpose was to gain firsthand insight into the direction of the world’s largest economy. During his visit, he participated in three key events.

Petkov took part in a private meeting with Republican governors, congressmen, and senators, where he discussed key priorities for the incoming administration, including President Trump's "Drill, baby drill" energy policy and the enhanced implementation of the "Magnitsky" Act. He later attended an event at Capital One Arena, where over 12,000 Trump supporters gathered. Petkov noted that the event reflected the considerable enthusiasm of ordinary Americans from the heartland states, a group he believes is crucial to the strength of the new administration.

The evening culminated in the Freedom Ball, where many official guests gathered, marking the highlight of the inauguration day celebrations. The following day, Petkov continued his meetings with Republicans and some Democratic Party friends, aiming to explore shared interests and practical policies that could benefit Bulgaria.

Petkov responded to criticism on social media regarding his attendance, with some claiming he only bought a ticket to the inauguration and did not attend official meetings. In response, Petkov clarified that his participation was by invitation, and he had indeed met with high-ranking officials. He also acknowledged meeting with supporters and attending the Freedom Ball as part of the overall experience, stressing the importance of dialogue with the new administration based on mutual practical interests rather than ideological lines.

Petkov concluded his message by reiterating his commitment to continuing discussions with the U.S. administration, confident that Bulgaria can benefit from a pragmatic approach to international relations. He ended with the phrase, “Trump came, 'Magnitsky' remains!”

Sources: