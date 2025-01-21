Trump Halts U.S. Foreign Aid for 90 Days to Review Alignment with Policy Goals

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days, pending a review to assess their alignment with his policy objectives. The move, announced on his first day back in office, aims to ensure that U.S. foreign aid is consistent with American values and national interests.

The executive order argues that the current foreign aid framework and its bureaucracy do not align with U.S. priorities, often promoting ideas abroad that undermine global stability and contradict peaceful international relations. As a result, Trump has ordered that no further foreign aid be disbursed unless it fully supports U.S. foreign policy.

The order delegates the responsibility for evaluating foreign aid programs to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who, during his Senate confirmation hearing, emphasized that each program must meet three core criteria: Does it make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous? Rubio, in consultation with the Office of Management and Budget, will determine whether each program aligns with these goals.

Despite the suspension, many existing foreign aid programs are expected to be unaffected initially, as a significant portion of the funding for these programs has already been appropriated by Congress and is either committed or spent. The Biden administration's most recent accounting of foreign aid, dated mid-December 2023, revealed that billion had been allocated for various initiatives, including disaster relief, health projects, and pro-democracy efforts across 204 countries and regions.

While the review may affect some foreign aid programs, major recipients like Israel, Egypt, and Jordan, which receive billions annually under long-term agreements, are unlikely to see major cuts. These agreements often stem from historical treaties that govern the flow of U.S. assistance. However, U.S. funding for U.N. agencies, including peacekeeping, human rights, and refugee programs, could face scrutiny. Republican administrations, including Trump's, have historically targeted U.N. contributions, with past cuts including suspensions to the U.N. Population Fund and the Palestinian Authority.

The move comes after Trump's longstanding criticism of foreign aid, despite it typically making up just 1% of the federal budget, except in extraordinary cases like the support for Ukraine. His administration had previously reduced funding to several U.N. agencies, including a decision to withdraw from the U.N. Human Rights Council, a move that also aligned with his broader stance against multilateral organizations and their financial obligations.