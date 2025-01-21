EU Faces Huge Tariffs Unless They Buy More US Energy, Warns Trump

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:33
Bulgaria: EU Faces Huge Tariffs Unless They Buy More US Energy, Warns Trump

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump once again urged the European Union to increase its purchase of American oil and gas, warning that failing to do so could result in tariffs. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump stated, “The one thing they can do quickly is buy our oil and gas,” adding that the US would either resolve the issue through tariffs or compel the EU to buy more energy from the US.

The European Union, along with some Asian nations, has been exploring the idea of boosting its energy imports from the United States, particularly as a substitute for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Last year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested that more US imports could help the EU reduce its reliance on Russian energy.

However, the US currently has limited additional capacity to increase LNG exports. Given that LNG is typically sold through long-term contracts, adding more shipments to Europe would require rearranging current deliveries, which wouldn’t increase the overall volume of US exports. Instead, European nations might consider securing long-term contracts with US LNG projects, though these projects would take years to complete.

In an effort to boost American energy production, Trump declared a national energy emergency, lifting offshore drilling bans that had been imposed under the previous administration. He also revoked restrictions on new LNG export plant approvals, further signaling his administration’s focus on expanding energy development. “We are going to make a lot of money from energy,” Trump remarked as he signed several executive orders, emphasizing the US’s vast energy resources.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Trump, US, tariffs

Related Articles:

Trump's Bold Promise to End Ukraine War in 24 Hours Falls Flat

President Donald Trump has failed to meet his self-imposed deadline for ending the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 09:29

Von der Leyen: EU Ready to Defend Its Interests Amid Changing US Relations

The European Union will maintain a pragmatic stance toward the administration of Donald Trump while prioritizing the defense of its strategic interests

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:15

Bulgarian Arrested for Double Murder in Maryland

A 25-year-old Bulgarian national has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Montgomery County, Maryland

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 14:02

Bulgaria's Kiril Petkov Defends Participation in Trump's Inauguration Amid Criticism

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of the the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" and former Prime Minister, shared his experiences from Washington, where he was invited by friends from the Republican Party to attend the inauguration of the new U.S. president

Politics | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:05

Trump Halts U.S. Foreign Aid for 90 Days to Review Alignment with Policy Goals

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Trump Moves to Exit WHO, Citing Pandemic Response Failures and Political Influence

On his first day back in the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO)

World | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Von der Leyen: EU Ready to Defend Its Interests Amid Changing US Relations

The European Union will maintain a pragmatic stance toward the administration of Donald Trump while prioritizing the defense of its strategic interests

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 16:15

Bulgaria Lags in Absorbing EU Funds, Risking Losses and Growing Debt

Bulgaria is falling behind in its utilization of European Union funds

World » EU | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 08:34

Moldova Offers Aid to Transnistria, Conditions on Russian Troop Withdrawal

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has reiterated the country's readiness to assist the breakaway Transnistrian region

World » EU | January 20, 2025, Monday // 11:38

Bulgaria Receives Over 32 Billion Leva in EU Funds, with Focus on Sofia's Metro

Bulgaria has received almost 32 billion leva in European Union funds, with the majority allocated to projects in Sofia

World » EU | January 18, 2025, Saturday // 12:30

School Knife Attack in Slovakia Claims Two Lives

A knife attack at a grammar school in Spišská Stará Ves, a small town in northern Slovaki

World » EU | January 16, 2025, Thursday // 17:10

EU Struggles for Visa Reciprocity with US: Bulgaria Still Left Out

The European Commission reaffirmed its commitment to achieving visa-free travel to the United States for all European Union citizens

World » EU | January 15, 2025, Wednesday // 16:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria