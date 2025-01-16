Greece Expels Over 16,000 Students for Mobile Phone Use in Class

Over 16,000 students in Greece have faced expulsions for using mobile phones in the classroom, following the country's strict policy on phone use in schools.

Education Minister Kyriakos Pierakakis acknowledged that students have shown strong resistance to the regulation, but emphasized that it will be enforced without exception. Under the rules, a first violation results in a one-day suspension and parental notification, while a second offense leads to expulsion and transfer to another school.

Psychologists have pointed out a clear connection between mobile phone usage and adolescent mental health, with many students developing an addiction to online social interactions. Teachers also note that students are able to concentrate and engage better in lessons without the distraction of their phones.

Parents have expressed overwhelming support for the Ministry of Education's decision, believing that the phone ban is beneficial for their children's ability to break free from excessive phone use and focus more on their studies.

