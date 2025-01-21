Trump Moves to Exit WHO, Citing Pandemic Response Failures and Political Influence

Von der Leyen: EU Ready to Defend Its Interests Amid Changing US Relations
On his first day back in the White House, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), marking a significant move that has faced criticism from public health experts. This decision comes after the U.S. had initiated its departure from the WHO in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, though President Joe Biden reversed it upon taking office in 2021. Trump’s latest order cites several reasons for the withdrawal, including the WHO’s mishandling of the pandemic, its failure to adopt necessary reforms, and its lack of independence from the political influences of its member states.
Trump, who has long criticized the WHO, especially for its alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis that originated in Wuhan, China, called this move a response to the organization’s inefficiencies and political biases. In 2020, Trump accused the WHO of covering up the origins of the pandemic and facilitating its global spread by failing to act decisively against China. He also expressed concerns that the U.S. was contributing too much funding to the organization compared to other countries.
Public health experts have reacted strongly against the withdrawal. Dr. Ashish Jha, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator under President Biden, called it a “strategic error,” warning that it would create a political vacuum that China would likely fill. He argued that without the U.S.'s leadership and funding, China could gain more influence within the WHO, which could have significant global implications.
Critics from both parties had opposed Trump’s previous decision to pull out in 2020, especially considering the global pandemic. At that time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it "an act of true senselessness," and other lawmakers, including Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, voiced disagreement. This time, experts such as Lawrence Gostin, a public health law professor, have condemned the move as a "cataclysmic" decision, pointing to the harm it will cause both to global health and the U.S.'s position in international health leadership.
The executive order demands that the U.S. stop transferring funds or resources to the WHO, though it will take a year for the withdrawal to be completed, and the U.S. must still continue to contribute during this period. Critics, however, question whether Trump will honor the year-long funding obligation and worry about the legality of his actions. Gostin, in particular, pointed out that Trump is acting prematurely, potentially violating legal obligations set by Congress, and warned that such actions could lead to dire strategic consequences.
As the U.S. prepares for its withdrawal, experts like Jha and Gostin emphasize that the loss of U.S. participation would severely weaken the WHO, which relies heavily on American expertise in areas like tracking global health threats, including influenza. The ongoing uncertainty about the U.S. stance on the WHO could further destabilize the organization’s ability to respond effectively to future global health crises.

