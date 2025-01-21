Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Climate Agreement for Second Time

President Donald Trump has once again pulled the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, effectively isolating the nation from global efforts to combat climate change for the second time in a decade. The decision places the U.S. alongside Iran, Libya, and Yemen as the only countries not participating in the 2015 accord, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F) above pre-industrial levels to mitigate the most severe effects of climate change.

Trump has long been skeptical of climate change, dismissing it as a hoax, and his decision to exit the deal aligns with his broader agenda to deregulate U.S. oil and gas industries. The executive order was signed in front of supporters at Washington’s Capital One Arena, where Trump criticized the agreement, calling it a "rip-off." He reiterated his stance that the U.S. would not harm its own industries while countries like China continue to pollute.

Despite the withdrawal, United Nations officials remain optimistic about the continued leadership of U.S. cities, states, and businesses in reducing carbon emissions and fostering economic growth. Associate U.N. spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino emphasized that while the collective efforts of the Paris Agreement have made progress, much more work is needed to address the climate crisis.

Under the terms of the Paris Agreement, the U.S. must formally notify the U.N. Secretary-General of its exit, a process that will take one year to finalize. The U.S. remains the world's largest producer of oil and natural gas, a status bolstered by the fracking boom across Texas, New Mexico, and other regions.

This is not the first time Trump has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement. He initially pulled the U.S. out during his first term, although his successor, President Joe Biden, rejoined the deal in 2021. The current withdrawal process is expected to be faster, taking as little as a year, as Trump will not be subject to the initial three-year commitment period outlined in the agreement.

Experts, however, warn that this exit could be more detrimental to global climate efforts. Paul Watkinson, a former climate negotiator, noted that the timing is critical, as the world faces increasingly urgent choices to combat climate change. With global warming projected to exceed 3°C by the end of the century, scientists have stressed the need for immediate action to avoid catastrophic impacts, such as rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

Trump’s decision contrasts sharply with Biden’s approach to climate change, which focused on positioning the U.S. as a leader in global climate efforts and transitioning away from fossil fuels through subsidies and regulations. Trump has vowed to reverse these policies, arguing that they hinder economic growth while still ensuring clean air and water for Americans.

The U.S. withdrawal could also hinder its ability to compete with China in the clean energy sector, particularly in fields such as solar power and electric vehicles. Climate expert Li Shuo warned that China stands to benefit from the U.S. retreat, with the U.S. potentially falling behind in the global clean energy race.