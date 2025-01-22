North Macedonia's Prime Minister: The Only Balkan Leader at Trump's Inauguration

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 21, 2025, Tuesday // 10:49
Bulgaria: North Macedonia's Prime Minister: The Only Balkan Leader at Trump's Inauguration

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski was the only leader from the Balkans to attend the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an announcement from Mickoski's party, VMRO-DPMNE.

Mickoski shared a photo from the Capital One Arena, where he watched the event on a large screen alongside thousands of Trump supporters. One of the images shows Mickoski with Michael Whatley, the chairman of the Republican National Committee.

The statement further detailed that Mickoski held numerous meetings during his time in the U.S., including with key figures such as the chairman of the intelligence advisory body, influential journalists, and businessmen interested in potential investments in North Macedonia and regional projects.

The discussions in Washington largely centered on strategic topics related to the country’s EU membership ambitions. Mickoski also met with Richard Grenell, the President's Envoy for Special Missions and Policy, to discuss these critical issues.

At the inauguration, Bulgaria was represented by former prime minister and current leader of the WCC-DB party,  Kiril Petkov.

